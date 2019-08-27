Nonna Luisa Ristorante
continues family traditions
Nicholas Calise and his team are preparing authentic Italian dishes at Nonna Luisa Ristorante, 314 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
Calise is the son of Raffaele Calise, the founder of such noted Seattle restaurants as Salute, La Dolce Vita and Cucina De-Ra (Salute made GQ magazine’s 1987 list of Best 50 Restaurants in the U.S., and Calise is also included in the book “The Food and Drink of Seattle: From Wild Salmon to Craft Beer”).
The menu features many dishes that were popular at his father’s restaurants and, were in turn, influenced by family recipes. Signature dishes include eggplant lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, and risotto of the day. Desserts include Sicilian cannoli, tiramisu, and pistachio cheesecake.
“For me, it’s living a dream,” the younger Calise said after his restaurant opened Aug. 1. “… The pressure of living up to my dad’s strict way of doing justice to the recipes that have been in our family forever — it’s just what it needs to be.”
Chiropractor Bigge opens
PNW Clinic on 32nd Street
Anacortes native Cameron Bigge opened a chiropractic office, PNW Clinic, on Monday at 1311 32nd St., Anacortes.
Bigge graduated from Anacortes High School in 2003, earned an undergraduate degree in kinesiology and exercise science in 2007 from Washington State University, and completed his doctor of chiropractic degree in 2011 at Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, California.
Before opening PNW Clinic, Bigge worked at Bellevue Pain Institute, Vitalize Chiropractic & Massage, and Natural Way Chiropractic.
Bigge said he was drawn to chiropractic because of successful treatments he had as a child. “When I was a child, I had migraines — daily migraines,” he said. The treatments “gave me my childhood back.”
Trinity Skate opens
art gallery in loft
Trinity Skate, 708 Commercial Ave., has opened a loft art gallery featuring works from SLG Photography, Seven Sorrows Tattoo, Art Studio 2120, as well as several individual artists.
One of the more unique works on display is a mixed-media piece, “Sun,” by Sheri Muntean. It features an elaborate depiction of the sun in copper against acrylic on canvas. Store owner Rachel Muntean, Sheri’s daughter, paints scenics on skateboard decks; her latest is a depiction of Mount Rainier. She also uses her painting skills to transform broken skateboard decks into works of art.
Muntean’s skate shop is more gathering place and creative venue than retail shop. She sells skate gear and clothing, but she also hosts live music — from rap to jazz — and plans on getting her gallery added to the First Friday Art Walk.
