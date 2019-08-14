Operating revenues at the Port of Anacortes totaled $8,077,360 in the first six months of 2019, according to a report by Port Executive Director Dan Worra.
Revenues were $475,000 greater than in the first six months of 2018 and $600,000 more than anticipated in the 2019 budget, he reported.
Operating expenses, including depreciation, were also up. Expenses totaled $7,531,030 — $478,000 more than in the same period last year and $92,000 greater than the amount anticipated in the 2019 budget, Worra reported.
“For the most part, the expenses that are up are associated with the corresponding revenue items — for example, fuel cost for fuel sales and longshore/stevedoring for bulk product exports,” he reported.
Exporting was robust during the first six months of 2019. The port exported 178,403 metric tons of petroleum coke and sulfur in the first six months of the year, compared to 162,300 metric tons — an increase of about 10%— during the same period in 2018, Worra reported.
Moorage revenues were up $90,000 over the prior year because of rate increases and reaching full occupancy sooner, Worra reported.
Gross fuel sales were up $72,000; the port sold 477,000 gallons of fuel through June 30, an increase of about 54,000 gallons over the same period in 2018.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.