Sales, use tax exemption for green vehicles
Washingtonians who purchase alternative-fuel or hybrid vehicles — new or used — may qualify for a sales and use tax exemption. The exemption expires July 1, 2025, the state Department of Licensing reported.
To qualify, a vehicle must be either exclusively powered by a clean alternative fuel or be a plug-in hybrid that can travel at least 30 miles on battery power alone. New vehicles cannot exceed $45,000, and used vehicles cannot exceed $30,000 in sales price or fair market value before any trade-in to qualify. The Department of Licensing is maintaining a list of eligible vehicles at www.dol.wa.gov/vehicleregistration/altfuelexemptions.html.
Battery-powered electric marine propulsion systems and new vessels equipped with such systems are also eligible for a full sales and use tax exemption if they have continuous power greater than 15 kW AC.
Buyers must provide the seller with an exemption certificate at the time of purchase. The certificate is available on the Department of Licensing website.
The exemption is the result of 2019 legislation promoting green alternative transportation in Washington.
Solar energy sales tax exemption in effect
Washingtonians can benefit from a sales tax exemption on the purchase and installation of qualified solar energy systems.
The exemption covers all sales tax paid on or after July 1 on the purchase and installation of solar energy systems that generate up to 100 kilowatts AC of electricity, the state Department of Revenue reported.
Buyers must complete and provide a Buyer’s Retail Sales Tax Exemption Certificate to the seller. Sellers must keep the certificate in their records for five years, the agency reported.
To qualify, the seller must:
• be registered with the Department of Labor and Industries as a contractor
• possess a current state unified business identifier (UBI) number
• possess proof of industrial insurance coverage
• possess an Employment Security Department number
• have no findings of violations of federal or state wage and hour laws and regulations in the past 24 months
Larger systems that generate between 101 and 500 kW AC can qualify for a 50% sales and use tax exemption beginning Jan. 1, 2020. This exemption works as a remittance: sellers collect sales tax and submit it to the state, and buyers request a refund from the Department of Revenue.
This year, the Legislature passed Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5116, which promotes the state’s clean energy economy. According to Department of Revenue, the bill changes how Washington electric utilities generate electricity and provides the sales and use tax exemption on the purchase of renewable energy systems.
