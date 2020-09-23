A new emergency relief grant program will provide funding for small businesses facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 public safety measures.
The City of Anacortes is managing the program for businesses with no more than 30 employees on behalf of the Skagit Community Foundation. The maximum request is $10,000 per business.
Funding is provided in accordance to IRS Publication 9833, which states disaster assistance may be provided to charitable purposes to aid businesses owners who are distressed and to combat community deterioration.
Application: www.cityofanacortes.org
Information: 360-293-1907 or joanns@cityofanacortes.org.
