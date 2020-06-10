Nearly 30 businesses in Skagit County have been awarded grants through the state’s Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant program to support businesses in light of financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 29 recipients in the county, seven were in Anacortes: Bananabelt Boats, Cap Sante Inn, Gregg’s Diesel Service, Neptune Marine, Slow Loris Inc., The Business and Through the Garden Gate.
Grants awarded up to $10,000 for each business, and the state estimates 149 jobs will be saved from the funding distributed to the 29 recipient businesses in Skagit County. Funds can be used for rent, utilities and other non-payroll expenditures.
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County also received funding to help administer the program.
“We are pleased to play a role in supporting these 29 businesses through this grant process,” said EDASC CEO John Sternlicht. “That said, we continue to work diligently to support the hundreds of businesses in need of assistance during this pandemic, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of applications submitted for this grant in a matter of days.”
