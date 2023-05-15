Positions open for filing this week in Anacortes include three seats on the Anacortes City Council and three on the Anacortes School Board, as well as one on the hospital board, two on the port board and three on the pool board.
The City Council seats in wards 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath and Jeremy Carter, respectively.
For a ward map, visit cityofanacortes.org/818/City-Council-Members. Generally, Ward 1 makes up the downtown area, Ward 2 is the in-city southern part of the island and a portion of March Point area, and Ward 3 is made up of the west side. Those running for those seats must live in the wards they represent. Council members are elected to four-year terms.
School Board positions 3, 4 and 5 are up for election.
Only the Position 1 seat is up this year on the Island Hospital board (Hospital District 2).
At the Port of Anacortes, both positions 3 and 4 are up for election this year.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center has three board positions up for election this year: 1, 2 and 4.
Also in this region are fire districts 11 (south Fidalgo Island), 13 (in the area of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation) and 17 (Guemes Island) also have commissioner positions up this year.
Cemetery districts 2 and 3 are also in Anacortes, with District 2 covering Fern Hill Cemetery and District 3 covering Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island. One commissioner position for each district is up for election this year.
County Sewer District 1, which as a home base in La Conner and serves some ares of Fidalgo Island, has one seat up for election this year, Position 1.
These positions are just a few of the roughly 3,400 that will be open statewide during filing week.
