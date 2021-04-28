Candidates for local offices in the 2021 election will begin filing their candidacies as early as Monday with Skagit County.
The Secretary of State’s office reported on its website that that’s the first day a filing officer may receive candidate declarations by mail. The official candidate filing week, however, is May 17-21.
The primary election is Aug. 3, the general election is Nov. 2.
On the ballot this year: Anacortes mayor; Anacortes City Council positions 4, 5, 6 and 7; Anacortes Port Commission positions 1, 2, and 5; Anacortes School Board positions 1 and 2; Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District commissioners 3 and 5; Hospital District 2 (Island Hospital) commissioners 2 and 3; Fire Protection District 11 (Mount Erie) commissioner position 3; Fire Protection District 17 (Guemes Island) commissioner position 3; Cemetery District 2 commissioner position 1; and Cemetery District 3 (Guemes Island) commissioner position 1.
One of the highest-profile campaigns this year will be for mayor. Laurie Gere is not seeking a third term; Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters have announced their candidacies to succeed her and become the 51st mayor in Anacortes’ 130-year history.
There will be at least one new Anacortes City Council member elected in November; Miller’s term ends on Dec. 31, and he chose to run for mayor rather than seek another council term. All told, four of seven council positions — all at-large — will be on the ballot this year.
Three of five Anacortes Port Commission positions will also be on the ballot, and the commission is sure to have one new commissioner: Ken Goodwin said Sunday he is not seeking a second term.
After a long public service career — which includes service as a water district commissioner, water district finance manager, and marina advisory committee member — he said he and his wife plan to travel.
About the positions
Anacortes’ mayor is the chief executive officer of the city, is elected to a four-year term and receives a starting annual salary of $94,000. City Council members are elected to four-year terms and receive a monthly stipend of $1,200. They approve the budget, ordinances and resolutions; and confirm mayoral appointments.
Anacortes School Board members are elected to four-year terms and are the governing body of the School District, which has one early childhood education center, three elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools.
Port of Anacortes commissioners are elected to four-year terms and receive a monthly stipend of $285 and per diem of $128 for attending port meetings and functions.
The commission is the governing body of the port district, which owns Anacortes Airport, Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Seafarers Memorial Park and several commercial properties. It also owns the land leased by Washington State Ferries for the Anacortes ferry landing and terminal.
The Board of Commissioners of Hospital District 2 is the governing body of Island Hospital. Commissioners of Fire Protection District 11 manage fire protection services in the Mount Erie area; commissioners of Fire Protection District 17 manage fire protection services on Guemes Island. Commissioners of Cemetery District 2 oversee the operation and maintenance of Fern Hill Cemetery; Cemetery District 3 commissioners oversee the operation and maintenance of Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island.
Cemetery, fire and hospital district commissioners are elected to six-year terms.
To read candidates’ campaign contribution and expense reports, go to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission website, https://www.pdc.wa.gov/, and click on “Browse.”
To see who has filed candidacies for which office, go to https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/.
The site also has important information regarding voter registration and ballot drop box location.
