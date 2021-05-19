They want to help write the city budget and influence future development of the city, bolster the environmental and economic health of the waterfront, manage public education, provide recreation services, ensure quality medical care and fire protection services or provide for the perpetual care of our remains.
They are local residents who this week are filing their candidacies for public offices and who will appear on ballots for the Aug. 3 primary and Nov. 2 general election.
The filing period began Monday and concludes Friday. A story about those who filed will be posted Friday evening on goanacortes.com and published in the May 19 Anacortes American.
Up for election this year:
• Anacortes mayor
• Anacortes City Council positions 4, 5, 6 and 7
• Anacortes Port Commission positions 1, 2, and 5
• Anacortes School Board positions 1 and 2
• Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District commissioners 3 and 5
• Hospital District 2 (Island Hospital) commissioners 2 and 3
• Fire Protection District 11 (Mount Erie) commissioner position 3
• Fire Protection District 17 (Guemes Island) commissioner position 3
• Cemetery District 2 (Anacortes) commissioner position 1
• Cemetery District 3 (Guemes Island) commissioner position 1
One of the highest-profile campaigns this year will be for mayor of Anacortes. Mayor Laurie Gere announced early this year that she is not seeking a third term.
There will be at least one new City Council member elected in November — Matt Miller chose to run for mayor rather than seek another council term. And there will be at least one new Anacortes port commissioner because Ken Goodwin said he is not seeking a second term, capping a public service career that includes service as a water district commissioner and marina advisory committee member.
About the positions
Anacortes’ mayor is the chief executive officer of the city, is elected to a four-year term and receives a starting annual salary of $94,000. City Council members are elected to four-year terms and receive a monthly stipend of $1,200. They approve the budget, ordinances and resolutions; and confirm mayoral appointments.
Anacortes School Board members are elected to four-year terms. The board is the governing body of the School District, which has one early childhood education center, three elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools.
Port of Anacortes commissioners are elected to four-year terms and receive a monthly stipend of $285 and per diem of $128 for attending port meetings and functions. The commission is the governing body of the port district, which owns Anacortes Airport, Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Seafarers Memorial Park and several commercial properties. It also owns the land leased by Washington State Ferries for the Anacortes ferry landing and terminal.
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District commissioners are the governing body of the district, which owns and operates the pool and fitness center. The district also owns adjacent property, including the site of the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, which is leased by the City of Anacortes. The district proposes building a new pool and fitness center to replace the current one, which commissioners have said is aging and inadequate to meet user needs.
The Board of Commissioners of Hospital District 2 is the governing body of Island Hospital. Commissioners of Fire Protection District 11 manage fire protection services in the Mount Erie area; commissioners of Fire Protection District 17 manage fire protection services on Guemes Island. Commissioners of Cemetery District 2 oversee the operation and maintenance of Fern Hill Cemetery; Cemetery District 3 commissioners oversee the operation and maintenance of Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island.
Cemetery, fire and hospital district commissioners are elected to six-year terms. Pool and fitness center commissioners are elected to four-year terms.
To read candidates’ campaign contribution and expense reports, go to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission website, https://www.pdc.wa.gov/, and click on “Browse.”
For information regarding voter registration and ballot drop box locations, go to www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections.
