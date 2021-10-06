Q&A: Amanda Hubik for Anacortes City Council, Position 4
Occupation: Legislative assistant, Washington state House of Representatives
Community involvement: I currently serve on the Anacortes Housing Authority, am secretary for Skagit Gleaners, and am active with Leadership Skagit (after graduating with the Class of 2016). I just aged out of the Skagit Women’s Alliance & Network (SWAN) board. I also volunteer with the Anacortes Arts Festival, Skagit Land Trust, the Skagit Plastic Reduction & Recycling Coalition through Friends of Skagit Beaches, and the community garden on M Avenue managed by Transitions Fidalgo. Last summer, I wrapped up a year of mentoring a UW Psychology student through the state Opportunity Scholarship’s “Skills that Shine” program.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Texas A&M University.
Why are you running?
I am deeply committed to Anacortes and I feel that serving as a City Council member is another way for me to continue to give back and stay involved. …I’m excited about our future here on Fidalgo Island. We have so much potential for smart growth and residents here enjoy engaging in the process of decision making. There’s a wide range of art, great music, amazing food, retail stores for almost all your needs, and enough outdoor recreation to keep you busy all year around. This is what a vibrant community should be! I want to protect, and support, and strengthen what we have and where we’ll go, together.
What qualifies you for the position?
I have experience in collaborating with others from many different backgrounds, and I’m familiar with what it takes to bring people together. … I’ve helped people throughout the COVID pandemic and their struggles resonate with me on a personal level — witnessing panic one week and relief in the next is a powerful reminder of how quickly things can change & how essential our service providers are. In both my time at the state Legislature and the Anacortes Chamber, I’ve directly seen how multiple levels of government integrate and I’m unique in that experience. My accomplishments have always been possible through teamwork …, which is essential for long-term success when it comes to achieving shared goals. I will continue being a team player on the City Council.
What do you see as the biggest obstacle facing the city?
I think most obstacles can be overcome with strong community engagement — … right now we’re at a place where we’re deeply aware of the need for housing, and we want to stay strong in defending our amazing forestlands and waterways. … Especially through the pandemic, many of us have been reminded just how important being outdoors is, but more people are now working from home and they rely on good infrastructure (like municipal fiber) to be successful. It’s about finding balance and learning what that looks like for, and from, our community members. We also have to make sure that the city, the port, the hospital, the school system, all have strong relationships and communication channels so that we’re on the same page.
Top three priorities if elected?
Increasing the range of options for housing, which feeds directly into preserving our natural environment and supporting our local economy. We must build well, manage environmental concerns like storm water runoff, and keep our carbon footprint low by allowing for walkability. Housing developments can brighten up spaces and mitigate the heat island effect with more pocket parks and community gardens, which helps people live happier and healthier lives. I’ve felt the strain of struggling to find a rental that I can afford, and when I did find a place, I had a lovely landlord who let me garden on the property. Not everyone is lucky, and folks shouldn’t feel like they have to rely on luck to secure a place to live that meets their needs.
What ideas do you have to increase the supply of more affordable housing?
I’ve had a lot of conversations about this with folks as I’ve been doorbelling — and building up while retaining the character and integrity of the neighborhood seems to be the consensus. Responsible growth of apartments, townhomes, triplexes near centers of employment are smart ways to grow housing supply. Zoning allows for density to create these buildings between Commercial and M Avenue, and then along R Avenue — this is great for our local marine industry, the hospital, and other businesses in the area. As someone who has both worked and lived locally since I’ve gotten here, it’s a lot easier (and less stressful) to deal with last-minute needs when you’re not driving 45 minutes one way to take care of things.
How should the city respond to homelessness in this community?
First and foremost, with compassion. Being homeless doesn’t always look like sleeping on the streets — it can also be couch surfing or living in hotels temporarily while searching for a rental. When we keep people housed, we save taxpayers money in the long run. A warm place to rest your head and feel safe is the basis for leading a healthy and productive life. It also must be a multi-faceted, long-term approach with wrap-around services; I’m still learning what this looks like as I have conversations in the community and listen to what other cities have successfully done around the state. We must take care of vulnerable populations at every step, meeting them where they are and then bringing them with us to a place of safety and security.
