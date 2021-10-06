Q&A: Bruce McDougall, candidate for Anacortes City Council, Position 5
Occupation: Telecom network architect
Community involvement: Anacortes City Council, Position 5, 2017 - present; Mayor’s Citizen Advisory Committee for the 2016 Comprehensive Plan, 2015-16; volunteer fiber optic network and technology consultant, 2014-17; Parks and Rec volleyball coach, 2014-15.
Education: BA in Political Science, University of Washington
Why are you running for City Council?
I want to:
1. Finish our fiber optic internet project, and if federal infrastructure funds come through I’d like to expand our service throughout Fidalgo Island and Guemes, and possibly into West Skagit County and North Whidbey.
2. Build on the current council’s efforts to address housing affordability.
3. Put Anacortes on a path to being a carbon-neutral city by 2050.
What qualifies you for the position?
My technology career and experience makes me uniquely qualified to lead the city’s fiber optic internet project. I’ve got a proven track record of getting things done for this community, both as a sitting City Council member and as a volunteer subject-matter expert prior to my time on council.
Biggest obstacle facing the city?
In the near term, our biggest challenge is housing affordability. In the long term, we will be battling the climate crisis for decades to come… and will need to address all sorts of challenges ranging from disruptions to supply chains, economic damage to local agriculture and marine sectors, dangerous heat waves, and sea level rise.
Top three priorities if elected?
1. Finish construction of our fiber optic network and see that the project is on a healthy financial trajectory.
2. Housing affordability — see below for more detail.
3. Doing our part to mitigate the impacts of climate change by setting us on a path to being a carbon-neutral city by 2050.
The price of real estate has grown beyond the affordability of many people, including workers the city relies on to keep business going. What ideas do you have to increase the supply of more affordable housing?
Over the past four years the City Council has pursued a dual-path strategy:
1. Market incentives in our development regulations to encourage greater density, diverse supply (townhomes, apartments, ADUs), and smaller units.
2. Working with our partners at the Anacortes Family Center to implement publicly funded affordable housing through federal block grants and the sales tax increase our voters passed in 2020.
Going forward I would like to expand on these efforts by exploring the following:
1. Restrictions on short-term rentals.
2. Working with the state Legislature to grant municipalities more freedom in how we calculate impact fees. We are currently unable to take square footage into account when calculating impact fees, thus the current system creates a financial incentive to develop large single family homes.
3. The emerging trend of pension funds investing in development and rental of affordable housing: https://rew-online.com/hudson-cos-to-invest-250m-in-city-pension-fund-money-building-workforce-housing/.
How should the city respond to homelessness in this community?
I think we should respond with compassion and empathy for a population that, more often than not, has found themselves priced out of a home. The city should continue to work with our partners at the Anacortes Family Center and Skagit County to provide counseling, temporary or low-income housing (if available) and mental health services to the extent that we can.
