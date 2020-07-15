Five candidates are seeking election to Position 1 on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners: Kenneth Goodwin, Wim Houppermans, Andrew Miller, Bryce Nickel and Rick Pitt. The term is for six years.
Al Littlefield, who has served in the District 1 position since 1985, is not seeking re-election.
The Skagit PUD is the water provider for the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley and neighboring rural and suburban areas — a total of 26,000 metered connections. The district also operates eight remote water systems, including systems on Fidalgo and Guemes islands.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to respond to a set of questions.
Name: Bryce Nickel
Party preference: Non-partisan position (Democrat)
Age: 36
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Postgraduate student and researcher
Education: Master’s degree in Information Technology and Administration Management
Elected offices held: Communication director for the Young Democrats of Skagit County; precinct committee officer, precinct delegate, tally clerk for the Skagit Democrats; vice president, sergeant-at-arms, representative of Student Government; and chief justice of Student Court.
Community involvement: Young Democrats officer and self-advocate for the autism community; AFK room attendant for Here Take This, Inc.; volunteer at Microsoft’s Xbox Autism Committee; console gaming staff at Sakura-Con; and volunteer at Boys & Girls Clubs.
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/NickelBryce
Why are you running for office?: I want to bring diversity to the PUD’s Board of Commissioners, which is why I am running for commissioner. I am an autistic postgraduate born and raised in Anacortes. I grew up impoverished; I want to make sure Skagitonians do not suffer by having their water shut off at no fault of their own. I want to make sure Skagitonians are not negatively impacted by various fees and short due dates. I want to do this without raising rates. Just check out the reviews of the Skagit PUD on Google; it is mainly negative from people having their water shutoff. Water shouldn’t be able to be shutoff at all because water should be a human right.
What are the biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: My goal as commissioner is to develop a relief fund under the PUD where we can support Skagitonians that lose their jobs or are suffering by helping pay their monthly water bill. For example, someone that becomes disabled and must fight legal battles for years to get disability benefits, they should have access to water during that time.
I also want to develop a fundraising system that will support the relief fund. For people who studied finance, I want this account to be invested in stocks with negative beta coefficients so that when a national emergency happens, we can support the citizens of our county with water at little to no cost when they lose their jobs. A negative beta would increase the fund during a pandemic or economic downturn when we need it the most. Then after we recover, we can go back to investing into the fund and raising money.
We are going to lose 40% of jobs to automation in the next 20 years and we need to prepare the PUD for when the county has massive unemployment due to automation. If people are unaware of automation, just compare how many people worked at Blockbuster per city (around five to seven) to Redbox. That was just the beginning. Automated semi-trucks are just around the corner and the largest industry in the United States is transportation. We need to start electing highly intelligent people to elected positions instead of career politicians that are only working the job to get rich through legal bribery. I am a summa cum laude postgraduate student with a high intelligence quotient; we need more people like me in politics, we need real leaders so that we can prepare for the next Industrial Revolution.
The PUD needs to expand their fiber internet to everyone within the county because the internet is the life blood of future employment. Even if we lose thousands of jobs to automation, we can create more opportunities and jobs online. For example, working in virtual worlds and creating content are current jobs that are active today. As more traditional jobs are lost to automation, more virtual jobs will open, some jobs we haven’t even invented yet. We need to make sure everyone has access to fast internet that can connect us to the rest of the world.
The PUD needs to make sure its utilities are being maintained and kept up to date, which means we need to budget for future projects and prepare years ahead of time. There are millions of dollars’ worth of projects being planned right now and we need brilliant leaders like myself to look over all of the projects and bring diverse ideas to the organization.
How will you address them?: Answered above.
What sets you apart from your opponents?: On top of being an autistic savant that can’t lie (unlike a majority of politicians), Skagitonians should choose me because I am highly intelligent (IQ in the top 4%) and I am highly diverse (not only am I autistic, but I grew up in a poor family). I can bring new ideas to the table and help the PUD prepare for the future. We need stronger leaders in political positions, especially people of diversity.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic?: Attending virtual town halls and events. I have limited resources compared to my opponents, but I am amazing at networking online.
How can voters learn more about you?: They can follow my campaign website at www.facebook.com/NickelBryce, network with me on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/brycenickel, follow my neurodiversity page on Facebook www.facebook.com/DiverGentSity, or read my profile on VoteWA at http://shorturl.at/svA57
