Eight candidates are on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: incumbent Rep. Rick Larsen, Democrat, of Everett; high school math teacher Jason Call, Democrat, of Marysville; former state legislator James Dean Golder, Republican, of Oak Harbor; civil engineer Cody Hart, Republican, of Sedro-Woolley; investment adviser Timothy Hazelo, Republican, of Oak Harbor; past U.S. House candidate Kari Ilonummi, Republican, of Arlington; activist and volunteer Carrie R. Kennedy, Republican, of Oak Harbor; and software company founder Tim Uy, Republican, of Bellingham.
The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Members of the House are elected to two-year terms.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to answer the following questions. Call, Golder and Ilonummi did not respond.
Name: Carrie R. Kennedy
Party preference: Republican
Age:
Residence: Coupeville, WA
Occupation: Retired
Education: A.A., college
Elected offices held:
Community involvement: Navy wife, school volunteer
Campaign website: www.carriekennedy2020.com
Why are you running for office?: I believe WeThePeople need to step up and run for political office if they are in a position to do so. I have looked at Rep. Rick Larsen’s position for two election cycles and decided this third time was my calling! My daughter paged with Sen. Barbara Bailey and I have been interested and watching politics more closely and feel America needs changes that career politicians are not offering their constituents, the citizens. We currently have a president who is not a career politician, believes in America first and is proving there are opportunities for the “average men and women” to step up and come together to resolve the many issues facing our nation. The problems and issues America is facing need level-headed, everyday people who have lived, worked and been that citizen who can bring solutions with less money, government involvement and what is best for America and Americans first.
What are the five biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: Government overreach, mental health, education/trade schools, enforce the Rule of Law for all, immigration reform.
How will you address them?: I will seek to be on subcommittees and become involved with key people to learn and understand the needs of the individual issues. Politics and government need everyday citizens to help solve and broach issues which are dividing our country with everyday solutions, which we citizens do on a day-to-day basis in our daily lives, jobs, etc. — and less government, regulations, restrictions and fairness for all!
What sets you apart from your opponents?: As the only woman in my race, I feel I best represent the 2nd District — which has had no women in this House seat for years — as a problem solver, organizer, thinker, doer and an average American citizen. I have no political background and been a Navy wife, daughter, mother, sister, friend with the same aspirations we all have for the very best we can achieve with hard work, dedication, devotion and love of country and fellow mankind.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic?: Mostly in person at a distance, discussing issues and concerns they have.
How can voters learn more about you?: Email me directly, telephone or web site.
