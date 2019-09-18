0918 Q&A Miller

Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller, candidate for 40th District state Senate

Age: 49

Residence: San Juan Island

Occupation: Landscaping, antiques

Community involvment: Relay for Life, involved with community theater, helped with community dinners

Campaign website: On Facebook

What motivates you to run for office? “I want to help make sure Washington state and the 40th District remain a great place to live, work and play, and work with the state budget and keep taxes and fees from skyrocketing.”

Name three priorities and how you would achieve them if elected. “(1) Keeping a great economic outlook for Washington state, keeping taxes and fees down and making sure we don’t get a state income tax in Washington state. That would be a headache for the citizens of Washington state. (2) The First Amendment, the Second Amendment, maintaining freedom and liberty in Washington state and the 40th District. (3) Working on healthcare, education, agriculture and many other issues. I can work on achieving these three with my vote and working with the other legislators on these issues.”

Washington is one of three states in the U.S. with a B&O tax. Does taxation in Washington state need to be reformed? If so, what do you propose? (Miller did not respond).

Political discourse on the federal level is increasingly partisan and divisive. What skills and abilities do you have to build collaboration in Olympia with legislators who have different views than you? (Miller did not respond).

Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. “I have good coalition-building skills and during my time in Olympia have been able to work on building compromise, but I think that perhaps there are some things I don’t really want to compromise on — for example, a state income tax.”

