Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett, candidate for 40th District state Senate
Age: 39
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: State senator
Education: Current student at WWU; graduated with honors from both Anacortes High School and Skagit Valley College after participating in Running Start program, 1998.
Party preference: Democrat
Elected offices held: Washington State Senate (appointed 2019); Anacortes City Council member, 2014-19.
Community involvement: Owner-operator of The Business; after-school art educator, Anacortes School District; board advisor, Anacortes Farmers Market; Capital Facilities Committee, Anacortes School District; two-time president of the Whitney PTA; former Council Committee member — Affordable Housing and Community Services, Public Works, Public Safety, Parks and Recreation, Depot Master Planning; Skagit County Marine Resources Committee and Population Health Trust Skagit; Blue Green Alliance member; mother of two active girls.
Campaign website: LizLovelett.org
What motivates you to run for office? This community, natural environment, and my two lovely daughters have inspired me to serve. I am a fifth-generation Anacortes resident and have made a name for myself in the 40th LD by working hard and representing the people of Skagit County on the issues we care about. From affordable housing and social services, to environmental priorities and public safety — I have made these concerns the forefront of my work during my time on the Anacortes City Council and as your State Senator. I catalyzed the formation of the Affordable Housing and Community Resources Committee while on the council and was the primary author of our Affordable Housing Strategic Plan. Prior to elected service, I owned and operated The Business for six years, served as a PTA President, was a respected member of the Blue Green Alliance, and supported the Anacortes Farmers Market as a Board Advisor. I am the youngest mom in the Senate, and I draw on my unique life experiences and my desire to make our region a vibrant place for our children and future generations.
Name three priorities if elected. Environment: Preserving the open spaces, beaches, and wildlife that are the cornerstones of our region; investing in clean energy and fighting for employment security as we face the threat of climate change; planning for the transportation needs of the neighborhoods and industries of tomorrow.
Housing and Social Services: Getting our most vulnerable neighbors the services and support they need; creating a path to affordable housing for all ages and incomes through regional collaboration and strategic land use, zoning, and financial modeling; recognizing and investing in housing as a foundation of public health and community well-being.
Working on the levy situation for the school districts that were left out of the 2019 fix.
Foundational to solving all of these complex issues is figuring out how to pay for the investments without burdening people who can least afford additional taxes and fees, especially seniors and students. We have a lot of work to do on our regressive tax code. Additionally, I believe that by looking at our problems holistically — for example, pairing environmental stewardship with any low- and mixed-income housing we create — we have the opportunity to address things more systematically and solve many problems at once.
Washington is one of three states in the U.S. with a B&O tax. Does taxation in Washington state need to be reformed? If so, what do you propose? Being a sales tax-based system means that the people in our communities who can least afford it are paying the highest proportion of their income in taxes — one of the most regressive systems in the nation. I believe strongly that we need to overhaul our code, seek avenues for an income or excessive compensation tax, and give relief to small businesses by reforming our Business and Operating Tax (B&O).
This session, I co-sponsored and supported any and all progressive tax reform bills — Progressive REET, Cap and Trade, Progressive B&O, Capital Gains, Model Toxics Control Act, and taxes on big banks and out-of-state investment firms. These revenue reforms provide relief for middle- to low-income homeowners and target areas that can most afford it — aiming for a more equitable taxation. Additionally, I will continue to fight for Capital Gains in the coming session.
Political discourse on the federal level is increasingly partisan and divisive. What skills and abilities do you have to build collaboration in Olympia with legislators who have different views than you? Before the State Senate, I served in a nonpartisan role on Anacortes City Council where I engaged in dialogue on how to better our community unattached to political affiliation. I believe policy is only as strong as the diverse group of people you involve to create it and that is how I lead my work in Olympia.
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. I believe strongly that diverse viewpoints bring better final products. Of the bills I introduced, those that passed this session had bipartisan support. I worked with Sen. Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) on securing funding for the Mount Vernon Public Library and to permanently protect Blanchard Mountain. I know that I can hold true to my personal convictions, represent my constituents, and problem-solve without alienating those with different opinions.
