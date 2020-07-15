Five candidates are seeking election to Position 1 on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners: Kenneth Goodwin, Wim Houppermans, Andrew Miller, Bryce Nickel and Rick Pitt. The term is for six years.
Al Littlefield, who has served in the District 1 position since 1985, is not seeking re-election.
The Skagit PUD is the water provider for the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley and neighboring rural and suburban areas — a total of 26,000 metered connections. The district also operates eight remote water systems, including systems on Fidalgo and Guemes islands.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to respond to a set of questions.
Name: Ken Goodwin
Party preference: Independent
Age: 72
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Retired certified public accountant
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from University of Washington.
Elected offices held: Commissioner, Port of Anacortes; commissioner, Woodinville Water District for 17 years.
Community involvement: Anacortes: POA Marine Advisory Committee; board member, Skyline Marine Owners Association #17; president, Sunset Cove HOA. Woodinville: President, Woodinville Chamber of Commerce; president, Hollywood Hill Association; chairman, Northshore School District Levy Committee; Cascadia Community College Presidential Advisory Committee.
Campaign website: Ken Goodwin for Commissioner Skagit PUD1 (on Facebook)
Why are you running for office?: Public service is my way of giving back to my community. I currently serve as a commissioner for the Port of Anacortes, however when I was told of an opening on the Skagit PUD Commission, I found the opportunity to return to the municipal water arena to compelling to resist. I was a commissioner of the Woodinville Water District for 17 years, the director of finance for the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 12 years (the largest Water District in the state), VP of the Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts, president and board member of the Water and Sewer Risk Management Pool for 17 years (they provide all risk insurance to districts in Washington). As you can see, I have extensive experience in the municipal water business and I can best serve the community as a commissioner of Skagit PUD1.
What are the five biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: There are many issues facing the commissioners of the PUD. Providing safe, clean and reliable water to the public requires attention to many areas, all of them vital to meeting that obligation. Capital plans have identified over $160 million of necessary projects that need to be prioritized and funded; farmers are in need of a reliable water supply; a joint internet project with the Port of Skagit is underway; succession planning for an aging workforce needs consideration; insurance coverage issues, responsible budgets and rates are annual issues. There are many issues to deal with.
How will you address them? By applying my 17 years of experience as a commissioner of the Woodinville Water District, my 12 years as finance director of the Alderwood Water and Sewer District, president and board member of the Water and Sewer Risk Management Pool, experience working cooperatively with state agencies such as the Department of Ecology and local governments, and 40 years as a Certified Public Accountant. I have many skills and substantial experience to assist the PUD in meeting its challenges.
What sets you apart from your opponents? Significant experience in the municipal water business. I can hit the ground running, no on-the-job training required.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic? As a candidate for port commissioner, I enjoyed walking the City of Anacortes knocking on doors and talking with the people. However, with the COVID-19 virus, that is not advisable or safe. I am sending postcards and advertising my message in the local publications as well as a Facebook site. I participate in online forums with constituents and most recently in the League of Women Voters candidate forum.
How can voters learn more about you? Read the materials sent in the mail, visit my website, log onto the League of Women Voters website, as well as your news website posting additional candidate information.
