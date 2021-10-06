Q&A: Sara Holahan, candidate for Anacortes City Council, Position 5
Occupation: Retired librarian
Community involvement: Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee; board member, Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts; Anacortes Food Coop Board; Anacortes High School PTSA co-president; Anacortes Arts Festival volunteer; WTA and Parks trail work volunteer.
Education: Master’s in Library and Information Science, University of Washington; Bachelor in General Studies and Journalism, Eastern Washington University.
Why are you running for City Council?
I am advocating for the city to address climate change in all its actions. This is the most crucial challenge and is inter-connected to all issues. I want to give voters a choice of voting for a more diverse council to include women and seniors.
What qualifies you for the position?
I have a wide range of experience, including deputy library director for the City of Mount Vernon, where I worked on municipal budgets, policies and human resources. By serving on boards of community groups, I have gained administrative and collaborative skills. Volunteer work with environmental groups has increased my awareness of our precious natural resources. I am passionate about protecting our environment and planning for the impacts of climate change. As a researcher, I will delve into the documents thoroughly. I am a good listener and will be attentive and respond to residents.
Biggest obstacle facing the city?
Making sure that growth and development is done for the betterment of our community, protects the environment and moves us toward sustainability as a carbon-neutral city.
Top three priorities if elected?
Create a Climate Action Plan, pass the Shoreline Master Plan update, start a Housing Land Trust.
The price of real estate has grown beyond the affordability of many people, including workers the city relies on to keep business going. What ideas do you have to increase the supply of more affordable housing?
This is a challenge for all communities, but we can take some steps to improve the situation if we address supply, stability and subsidy. The city needs to fix the development code so that incentives are based on the cost of rents, not on square footage as that does not ensure affordability. The goal is to offer housing for a mix of income, especially for the missing middle. The city has some options to create stabilized pricing through a land trust, co-housing and self-help housing but we need to act fast to acquire land. The voter-approved initiative to fund affordable housing should be submitted to the ballot again for possible increase and more matching funds. Really, the city should be engaged with all stakeholders — the renters, the landlords, the business community and other agencies to find creative, comprehensive solutions.
How should the city respond to homelessness in this community?
The city could create a more comprehensive and humane approach to the unhoused population, including better partnerships with churches and agencies to provide temporary shelter and food assistance. The general population should not be penalized such as having public restrooms shut down. We could look at a program of volunteers who can be ambassadors of good will to offer information and protect public services. We need to immediately clean up trash and sanitary problems, but we should provide some basic services to avoid this in the first place. However, this is a regional problem and we need to coordinate with other cities and the county to offer comparable services to the unhoused.
