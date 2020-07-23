Eight candidates are on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: incumbent Rep. Rick Larsen, Democrat, of Everett; high school math teacher Jason Call, Democrat, of Marysville; former state legislator James Dean Golder, Republican, of Oak Harbor; civil engineer Cody Hart, Republican, of Sedro-Woolley; investment adviser Timothy Hazelo, Republican, of Oak Harbor; past U.S. House candidate Kari Ilonummi, Republican, of Arlington; activist and volunteer Carrie R. Kennedy, Republican, of Oak Harbor; and software company founder Tim Uy, Republican, of Bellingham.
The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Members of the House are elected to two-year terms.
The Anacortes American asked the candidates to answer the following questions. Call, Golder and Ilonummi did not respond.
Name: Tim Uy
Party preference: Trump Republican
Age: 45
Residence: Bellingham
Occupation: Software/property management
Education: Bachelor of Science, California Institute of Technology; Ph.D., Applied Physics, Stanford University
Elected offices held: I am not a 20-year career politician, but a fellow American who will bring a fresh voice to Congress.
Community involvement: I am currently in training as a volunteer firefighter pending full certification, whereupon I will be regularly performing on-call duty.
Campaign website: https://tim.uy
Why are you running for office?: I am running to stand with Donald Trump.
For the past four years, it’s been incessant. To this day, my leftist friends, infected with TDS, cannot stop calling Trump a racist, bigot, white supremacist, orange Cheeto Hitler. Unbelievable.
What racist receives an award from Jesse Jackson for “Commitment to Diversity”? What bigot teams up with Sen. Tim Scott to bring billions of dollars of investment into inner cities through Opportunity Zones? What white supremacist reverses provisions in Biden’s 1984 Crime Bill that so disproportionately impacted the black community, releasing hundreds with unfair sentences from prison?
What Hitler declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel and moves the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? What Hitler, when his power was plenary at the peak of COVID, would yield and allow the governors to make their own decisions?
President Trump could have been happily enjoying the fruits of his labor. Instead, he chose to step up to the plate and fight so that his fellow citizens and their children, regardless of skin color, could achieve the American Dream. Elect me and I will support every legislative action that helps Trump succeed, so we can all prosper.
What are the five biggest issues facing the candidate who is elected to this position?: If you stop and think about it, no one on earth is more on the hook for restoring the economy and helping all citizens realize the American Dream than Donald Trump. He did it once, and he can do it again.
Recall, in January, we had unemployment rates at 50-year lows in every category — black, Latino, women, youth. Manufacturing jobs had come back. Wages were rising not by government mandate, but because opportunity abounded. I know, I was hiring people off the street!
Sadly, Speaker Pelosi, much of the Democrat leadership, RINOs, and the deep state hate our President so much that they would abolish the police and turn over the United States to Marxist terrorists. Do not forget. Visualize Pelosi, ripping the State of the Union in half.
This time, there is really only one issue. It is whether your Representative will work with Trump to rebuild the country or to do everything they can to make sure he fails.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
How will you address them?: I will support Donald Trump.
What sets you apart from your opponents?: (1) Not running to be a career politician. (2) A solid scientific background. (3) “Appear” to be the only one that can say, “it’s OK to be white.”
It is OK to be white, black, brown, red, or yellow or any other color (like blue).
Do not listen to BLM — real racists and trained Marxists lead them. You do not have to be ashamed of your skin color. God gave that to you. Nobody bears guilt or has to provide atonement because of what other people with the same skin color did. That said, we each have our own sins. “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
“We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child, of every color — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of God.” — DJT
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” — MLK, Jr.
How are you campaigning and engaging with voters during the pandemic?: Online and by phone.
How can voters learn more about you?: Visit https://tim.uy and follow @TimUyWA on Twitter.
