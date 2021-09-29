• Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens will face off for Anacortes School District Board of Commissioners, Position 1, in the general election Nov. 2.
School Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Per state law, the members are eligible for compensation for attending meetings, though historically all members (including current members) have waived that compensation, according to the district.
Name: Celese Stevens
Occupation: Business Owner, Thrive Community Fitness Oak Harbor, 9+ years
Community involvement: NWU Board Member, 3 years; Volunteer for school and church needs
Education: BS Industrial Distribution, Texas A&M University, USMC Basic School, USN flight school (NFO), Safety Officer’s course, Government Acquisition courses, Masters level work in Biblical Studies and Education
Why are you running for the Anacortes School Board?
I care about our kids and our community. I have listened to the concerns and hopes of many community members, parents, and teachers in the past year, and I believe we need a return focus on Academic Excellence. I look forward to working with other members of the board and staff to serve our community needs, parents’ aspirations, and kids’ experiences in education that prepare them for the future.
What do you believe qualifies you for this position?
Currently, I have 3 years experience as a Board member with NWU FC serving over 500 kids in the Skagit Valley. My experience as a business owner and Marine Corps officer is broad and involves communication coordination, decision making, budget management, and leadership. Additionally, our three kids have grown up in the Anacortes school district, through varying locations, programs, needs, and activities.
What do you see as the biggest obstacle facing the School District right now?
Students’ needs in areas of learning loss, and trauma due to COVID and preparation for graduation. Let’s look at the whole student and how we can better prepare them. As one example, our district has much room for improvement when it comes to math proficiency.
What are some new policies or changes you want to bring to the district?
Big picture, I’d love to improve communication with families, renewing common community goals, and encourage greater parent involvement.
What is the School District doing right?
Our students graduate as leaders in reading proficiency when compared nation-wide. I’d like to take a look at this success in greater depth and apply the methods that are working for a greater success in other academic areas.
What is your opinion on the equity work the School District is undertaking?
With a vision for every student to reach their full potential, embrace the future, and make a difference, I give my full support. I also recognize the consternation among many families and community members surrounding some word definitions within the policy and practical approach to how this will be accomplished, and this deserves further address. The WA Board of Education is currently working to redefine some terms that have been viewed as controversial. Any efforts that improve a student’s ability and opportunity to achieve their full individual potential, capitalizing on their talents and interests, are worthy.
What is your opinion on mask requirements in schools?
There are many ways to mitigate COVID, and wearing masks is just one measure to consider. I fully support parent choice to assess the needs of their individual student(s). Let’s consider focused attention on the ways of mitigation that are not harmful to our kids and that don’t inhibit learning and development, like air purification and cleaning practices. Let’s look to successful examples of masks-optional policies elsewhere in the US and world. Let’s help create the most positive learning environment we can for our kids. For some, a mask is no issue and even brings them comfort…for others it is highly detrimental to their learning experience. These kids deserve an education too. A parent-choice policy would allow for ALL of our kids to find school as a safe educational environment as it was intended.
What do you think the district needs to do to help students catch up on education they may have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic?
I think the district is currently working hard to assess what that learning loss looks like in greater detail, and is actively working toward solutions through assessment. The Student Well-Being Recovery Plan specifically mentions an increase in Parent/Family involvement, which will be key for students. Additionally, we have an amazing community with many well-qualified volunteers that are willing to help meet students where they’re at. Exploring consistent tutoring opportunities with greater one to one or small group time would also be helpful.
