Q&A: Jeff Graf for Anacortes City Council, Position 4
Occupation: Department director, Janicki Industries
Community involvement: Anacortes Planning Commission, 2017 - present; STEM tutor to local high school students; adult math instructor, Skagit Valley College.
Education: BS in Aeronautics, San Jose State University; MS in National Resource Strategy & Economics, Industrial College of the Armed Forces; Navy Nuclear Power Program graduate, Naval Postgraduate School.
Why are you running?
Anacortes is my home. My family and I moved here in 2004 after living in numerous cities throughout our military experience, and my wife and I will retire here. My interest is the long-term success of Anacortes. More importantly, I believe I can make a difference. … My strengths in communications, collaboration and fiscal accountability developed during my military and private industry career, as well as my four-plus years as an Anacortes planning commissioner, are directly relatable to this role and will allow me to successfully execute the responsibilities entrusted to me by the residents of our community.
In my opinion, the best and most qualified candidate is someone with “skin in the game” – a longtime Anacortes resident who owns property and pays their taxes, has led and managed a large organization, has managed a budget, is truly non-partisan and has the breadth and depth of experience to provide fair, balanced, researched and pragmatic policy guidance and recommendations.
What qualifies you for the position?
My 35 years of military and civilian experience make me uniquely qualified to be a council member and responsible for the review, approval and oversight of the City’s large and complex budget, its various laws and ordinances, and the performance of its employees. …
During my Naval career, I led operational units as large as 20 departments and 5,000 personnel, with operating budgets in excess of $250 million. As a planning commissioner since 2017, I have become intimately familiar with the many issues facing the City today.
I will actively listen to residents’ ideas and concerns and discuss all options and possibilities with city and county stakeholders. I will commit to only provide solutions that meet the community’s needs, are achievable and remain within budget.
I believe City Council members are elected to represent everyone. My ability to work with all sides of an issue will be critical to our community’s success, and my non-partisan approach will provide that benefit.
Biggest obstacle facing the city?
The City lacks a general consensus on its future identity. Do we want to be a “charming small town,” or a “coastal retirement/tourist destination” or a “maritime-based industrial city”? This decision will have a profound impact as we direct the City’s growth and development efforts going forward. …
I have found numerous economic studies dating back to the early 2000s – each performed by consultants at a significant cost to the taxpayer – all gathering dust in the City’s archives. We are no closer today to defining what we want to be tomorrow than we were in 2006.
We must develop a strategic roadmap sooner than later to address the vision and scope of the City’s future, with the goal of attaining a majority consensus and unimpeded by the small but vocal special-interest group(s).
No more consultants — we have dedicated and well-experienced residents with the expertise to lead this effort. With the support from business owners, the Chamber and City Hall, I know WE can be successful.
Top three priorities if elected?
Government accountability and transparency, improve affordability, revenue growth and development. …
Government accountability and transparency: We must establish a more disciplined approach to the city’s budget, prioritize critical services based on performance and constituent needs, fund the “must haves” before the “nice-to-haves,” and make the budget simple and straightforward to understand.
Improve affordability: Anacortes has a finite amount of developable space, so we must rebalance the single-family/multi-family home start ratio by building more affordable multi-family dwellings – apartments, condos, and townhouses. Further, in partnership with the Port of Anacortes and the Chamber of Commerce, we must influence the expansion of existing industries and attract new ones that offer working families an opportunity to achieve a living wage.
Revenue growth and development: Let’s capitalize on the revenue opportunities our City could realize from its location and natural beauty. In partnership with the Chamber and local business owners, we must strive to revitalize our Commercial Business District by increasing customer traffic to retail shops, restaurants, and hotels, creating a pedestrian-friendly entertainment area with indoor/outdoor dining options, and tie it to the waterfront that draws residents and visitors for its beauty and entertainment.
What ideas do you have to increase the supply of more affordable housing?
1. For the last 10 years, the single-family/multi-family home start ratio has been 5:1. We must shift this ratio and rebalance with more MF home starts. This would provide more smaller (market-rate) housing options, which should lower the cost to own or rent.
2. Consider 20-year multi-family tax exemptions. We currently have eight- and 12-year options, which do not appear to be often used. Work with developers to find out why and if a 20-year option would be more of an incentive to build MF housing.
3. Reform the city’s permit process to expedite the turnaround and reduce the cost if the project includes a certain number of affordable units. Anecdotal evidence would suggest the status quo is too costly and unnecessarily delays the project and drives up the cost.
4. The City cannot afford another Fidalgo Flats fiasco. While most residents support more affordable housing, this project brought to light the importance of neighborhood character preservation. Better communication with neighborhoods must be a consideration for all future projects.
How should the city respond to homelessness in this community?
We must respond with compassion to those residents who are in urgent need. To achieve this, we must continue to support the local organizations best capable to respond. For example, the non-profit Anacortes Family Center provides a continuum of care with the goal of providing each individual or family a pathway to success. The Anacortes Housing Authority provides government-subsidized low-income housing and some access to services. Both organizations have plans in place to increase their respective capacities to better support local residents in need.
The City also has well-established partnerships with Skagit County Public Health, Island Hospital and the Anacortes Police Department, and access to other resources such as First Step, the Salvation Army, Friendship House, and the YMCA Teen Oasis Shelter.
An entirely different matter, however, is the unfortunate transient homeless population. Anacortes is a very attractive location and if we permit transient homelessness, we are essentially promoting Anacortes as a safe haven. Transient homelessness must be discouraged and individuals committing crimes should be dealt with by law enforcement and the judicial system.
