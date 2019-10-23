Name: Connie Pangrazi
Age: 56
Previous elected experience: None
Why are you running for this position?
After retiring and relocating to Anacortes three years ago, I made it my goal to become engaged in and give back to the community. I have involved myself in a number of volunteer organizations, all centered around education. I have a passion for education and the educational system and believe I can bring a new perspective to this position. And, given my extensive experience in the field of education, I feel I have a lot to offer.
What is your top priority if elected to the school board?
My top priority would be to educate myself, as quickly as possible, with the current docket, and to make certain that I am listening to all members of the school community, in order to gain insight into the needs of the district, as well as Anacortes at large.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Anacortes schools?
In my mind, there is work to be done on both ends of the educational experience. Meaning, early learning and matriculation for all students. We need to make certain that students are fully prepared to enter the educational system with the skills necessary to set them up to be competent and confident learners. We also must have options that would allow all students to leave high school with the tools necessary to follow their own paths to success.
Anacortes School District has been focusing a lot on equity. What does equity mean to you and how do you think the district should approach it?
To me equity means that all students are included and have the means to fully participate in the educational system. This means that students are provided the assistance necessary to be competent and confident learners, and that they feel capable, connected and are contributors of their own learning. This means empowering students and staff to advocate for inclusive opportunities and providing the resources necessary for success.
How do you propose the promotion of social-emotional health within the school district?
The district has worked hard to develop a systematic approach to teach students the what, why and how of incorporating the five components of social-emotional learning within their daily lives. I believe that these are learned behaviors that must be intentionally taught, practiced and reinforced so that students and staff can recognize and replicate the behaviors on a consistent basis.
The district has gone through a period of budget cuts. How do you plan to help it be fiscally responsible?
Funding of schools is tricky and there are many rules and regulations for the money the district receives from the local, state and federal agencies. I don’t foresee the issue of decreasing budgets lessening in the near future. That said, I believe we must be responsible with our resources and make certain we are maintaining materials and buildings so that we do not have to replace them prematurely.
What qualities do you hope to find in a new superintendent?
I believe we need a person who is a visionary with a deep understanding of the district and the community. Someone who understands school finance models and is able to make tough decisions regarding spending. I believe the superintendent needs to have intimate knowledge of the educational process – someone who has teaching experience and feels comfortable rolling up their sleeves and working shoulder to shoulder with students, staff, parents and the community, should the need arise. This person must be a transparent communicator and listen to the needs of the school community. Finally, someone who champions students and teachers.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.