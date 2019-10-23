Name: Jennie Beltramini
Age: 46
Previous elected experience: None
Campaign website: www.jenniebeltramini.com
Why are you running for this position?
I am an educator and have worked in education for over 20 years. Thirteen years ago I moved to Anacortes because of the small town community and the schools. I wanted to teach in the Anacortes School District and I wanted my children to attend the schools here. I have been committed to the district, the students, and the families ever since. I no longer work in the Anacortes School District, I work for a national nonprofit as a mathematics specialist. I am running for a position on the Anacortes School Board because I see being a Board Director as an opportunity to contribute in a new capacity, to the school district I care about.
What is your top priority if elected to the school board?
My top priority as a board member will be students. There are several aspects to a focus on students that are important to me. I will focus on issues of equity in the schools to ensure all students have access to opportunities, regardless of race or income level. I will also focus on meeting the academic, social/emotional, and physical needs of all students. I will focus on students who are not currently getting their needs met; students with disabilities or students who have been identified with special learning needs. I will prioritize a student-centered approach to ensuring the district’s strategic plan becomes a reality by specifically monitoring the goals around Equity, Social Emotional Learning, and Quality Instruction and Curriculum. While this is my top priority, I realize the school district is currently under budget constraints due to a change in state levy funding regulations. I will work to ensure the top priority of the Board is students while also remaining fiscally responsible as stewards of public funding.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Anacortes schools?
I believe the biggest issue for the School Board in the coming years will continue to be budget challenges. In Anacortes student enrollment is declining, which means decreased funding. In addition, recent changes to state and local levy funding has caused a further decline in budget dollars. The legislative changes have caused school districts to make tough decisions about how to make cuts, including Anacortes. As budget decisions are made by the School Board, I commit to keeping the focus on students. The School Board members are the stewards of taxpayer money. They should also always have students in mind as they make financial decisions. For students to be successful, policies and decisions should protect the classroom and students. I also know that the current budget situation can be improved through working together with lawmakers to ensure important funding is restored. I have experience in Olympia talking with legislators, testifying at hearings, and lobbying for school funding. As a Board Director, I would be committed to working on the budget locally and working with our lawmakers in Olympia to find creative solutions to school funding issues so in Anacortes we could provide the programs and services our district and community prioritizes.
Anacortes School District has been focusing a lot on equity. What does equity mean to you and how do you think the district should approach it?
I believe equity means every student has equal access and opportunity to succeed in school. All students deserve access to necessary resources, academic rigor, and rich opportunities the schools should provide. I believe the district should approach work on designing a more equitable system for students by being open to learning, examining the data and stories/lived experiences of students and families that have historically not had a voice or felt their voices have not been heard, and making decisions that serve those most marginalized in the district. Equity work can be accomplished by examining biases and creating inclusive environments, ensuring rich learning opportunities for all students, and removing the predictability of success or failures that currently correlate with social or cultural factors.
How do you propose the promotion of social-emotional health within the school district?
Over the past several years the Anacortes School District has put many things in place to address social and emotional learning including mental health staff and services and SEL curriculum. These are all positive steps, however I believe comprehensive work on social emotional learning includes addressing social, emotional, and academic dimensions of learning together because they are linked in students’ school experiences. I believe the district should continue the focus on social- emotional learning by continuing to provide students explicit instruction in understanding and applying social-emotional skills, but also embed opportunities to practice these skills during academic instruction, and have an authentic focus on creating learning environments that are centered on with positive relationships. Students should feel safe, belonging, and purpose so they can focus on learning. The district should continue the work that has already taken place with social-emotional learning and more tightly examine the connection to academic rigor.
The district has gone through a period of budget cuts. How do you plan to help it be fiscally responsible?
Being fiscally responsible is a process of outlining priorities and making decisions within the budget constraints based on the priorities. I believe an organization’s budget is a reflection on their priorities. If student success is a priority, the budget should reflect that. Currently the district has a strategic plan that outlines priorities. Decisions should be made against the plan and the goals of the strategic plan. In addition, I believe in scrutinizing the current budget and as a Board member asking tough questions about spending. All budget decisions should be tied to the district priorities and should have a solid rationale. I have always looked at challenges as an opportunity to be a creative problem solver. I realize the current budget constraints offer an opportunity to fine tune priorities and then think creatively about funding, while always keeping fiscal responsibility as the priority. I also look forward to problem solving with lawmakers in Olympia. I know there's an opportunity to fix some of the funding constraints that were implemented in the most recent legislative sessions. I see budget cuts as an opportunity to prioritize students and work creatively as a problem solver.
What qualities do you hope to find in a new superintendent?
The new superintendent should have as the top focus students, families, and district staff. Qualities I believe are important in the next superintendent include: 1) having vast experience to draw from at all levels of education, from classroom teacher, administration, to current superintendent experience, 2) being open to not only recognizing what the district is doing well but also committed to scrutinizing where we can improve, 3) committed to continuing the work of the strategic plan including a focus on equity, and 4) being open and available to talk with, listen to and collaborate with stakeholders including students, families, employees of the district, and community members.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.