Previous elected experience: Appointed to Anacortes School Board (ASD), March 2019
Why are you running for this position?
I truly believe in service and making a difference in our great community. My wife, Elise, and I appreciate the benefits of our fantastic school system with three school-age children.
The role of public education is to produce graduates who can contribute to society in a meaningful way. I believe this is accomplished through the whole-person concept. Public education must develop students mentally through a challenging course of academics and technical training, physically through health programs and competitive athletics, and emotionally through relationship building, the arts and leadership opportunities for all students.
In March 2019, I was selected from among 10 candidates to an open seat on the School Board. If given the opportunity, I would continue to use my talents and experience by strengthening and implementing a strategic vision for the ASD. The strategic vision must be forward-focused, identifying potential improvements to ensure every child in our community receives the education and training required to help them be a successful and productive member of society.
What is your top priority if elected to the school board?
My top priority would be to lead a thorough search and selection process for the next Superintendent. The Superintendent is crucial to ensuring the strength and advancement of our school district and its students. They must oversee the daily operations of the District but also drive the long range planning and strategies that will ensure future success. I would look for a candidate with strong leadership and communication skills, curriculum experience, a history of fiscal responsibility and budgeting skills, and the ability to think at the strategic level.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Anacortes schools?
School Funding. Recent school finance legislation placed limits on the amount of money school districts could raise through local property-tax levies. This led to our District having a million dollar shortfall in our 40 million dollar annual budget. While our District team did a fantastic job mitigating risk to student education while making necessary cuts to get a balanced budget passed, long term this level of funding is not sustainable. I will advocate at the State level for adequate funding for our school system. Senate Bill 5313 allowed $2,500 per student for districts with less than 40,000 students and $3,000 per student for districts with more than 40,000 students. It is unfair that Anacortes School District students are not valued the same as a student in a larger district. Anacortes students deserve to be at the $3,000 level. These cuts will have a direct impact on the quality of education provided to the children of Anacortes.
Anacortes School District has been focusing a lot on equity. What does equity mean to you and how do you think the district should approach it?
Equity means that all students should receive the same level of education and have the same opportunities regardless of a family’s socio-economic status. The fact is that there is a sizeable achievement gap in our District when you look at different socio-economic levels. This leads to lower test scores and graduation rates. The District has made closing the gap a priority and has done a fantastic job leading the conversation in our community. However, more needs to be done. We need to move forward with identifying the barriers to success and find ways to provide the same opportunities for these students to ensure they have the opportunity to become successful graduates of the Anacortes School District.
How do you propose the promotion of social-emotional health within the school district?
To quote our Strategic Plan, “Effective education goes beyond academic skills. Self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making - the five components of social-emotional learning - are all critical life skills.” I couldn’t agree more. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) needs to be a key component in the way that the Anacortes School District educates our students. This spans from relationships built in the classroom, on the sports field, in the performing arts or in any of the highly successful clubs that we have in the School District. I would also promote the continuation of our school mental health therapists. They provide an invaluable service to our students.
The district has gone through a period of budget cuts. How do you plan to help it be fiscally responsible?
I would be an advocate for additional state funding. Additionally, before making any decision regarding the budget, I would ask the question, “How will this impact the level of instruction that our students are receiving in the classroom?” Above all else, we need to remain committed to Pillar I of our Strategic Plan and continue to provide quality instruction and curriculum.
