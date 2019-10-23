Name: William Shaw
Age: 48
Previous elected experience: Director, Anacortes School District (2015-2019)
Campaign website:
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for re-election because I believe in public education and I believe in the initiatives that the Anacortes Schools are currently implementing. From my experiences as a public school student, a scientific researcher and educator, a director on public school boards in two states, and a parent, I appreciate the power of education in shaping the futures of our children. In a second term, I will commit my best to supporting our 2,700 students.
What is your top priority if elected to the school board?
My top priority in a second term is to bring to life fully the initiatives contained in the new strategic plan that we developed in my first term. These include quality instruction, social-emotional learning and equity. I believe that these three pillars can be leveraged to produce a strong, healthy, and dynamic learning environment.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Anacortes schools?
The biggest challenge facing the District is closing achievement gaps for students of color, students from poorer households, and students with special education needs. I believe that all students can learn, and they key to closing these gaps is identifying obstacles individual students face and helping them overcome those obstacles.
Anacortes School District has been focusing a lot on equity. What does equity mean to you and how do you think the district should approach it?
To me, educational equity means giving each kid a fair chance to find their interests and meet their goals heading into adulthood. A student from a background with limited opportunities will likely need more help than a typical student to reach their potential. To me, 'fair chance’, means that a disadvantaged student will receive those needed opportunities.
How do you propose the promotion of social-emotional health within the school district?
The District is in the process of implementing social-emotional learning programs for all grade levels. The programs seek to make students mindful of their emotions and to develop positive character traits. To take the next steps, I would like to see these SEL concepts incorporated across the curriculum (for example looking at human behavior in science or highlighting the psychology of historical figures). I also see connections to equity work, where students learn how their behaviors and prejudices can make others feel uncomfortable or not accepted. These are the leveraging opportunities mentioned above.
The district has gone through a period of budget cuts. How do you plan to help it be fiscally responsible?
The District has shown good financial stewardship by developing a balanced budget for the 2019-2020 school year in the wake of revenue reductions imposed at the State level. Moving forward, I will come at the budget challenges from both directions. On the revenue side, I will work closely with our State Legislators and other educational advocates to modify the funding model to make it fair for Anacortes children. I will also explore additional ways to fund programs locally. On the spending side, I will work to ensure that budgets are tightly aligned with the District’s strategic plan, including: (1) bargaining contract agreements that allow teachers and other school employees to be supported to do their best work and (2) supporting District initiatives in equity and social-emotional learning.
What qualities do you hope to find in a new superintendent?
The qualities I want to see in a new leader are: (1) a commitment to making decisions based on the best interests of students, (2) an ability to inspire students and teachers, (3) strong and transparent communication skills, (4) a desire to engage with our supportive local community, and (5) a commitment to the broad initiatives of the District strategic plan. It would be highly desirable for the new leader to have experience in implementing social emotional learning programs and equity initiatives.
