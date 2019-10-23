Candidates for elected offices spoke on issues of affordable housing, health care, school equity and more at a forum hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The forum hosted candidates for four races that will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Different positions took their turns answering questions from moderators.
Participants included:
State Senate: Sen. Liz Lovelett and Daniel Miller (District 40)
School Board: Miri Levi (Position 3), Jennie Beltramini (Position 4), Matthew Cutter (incumbent, Position 5) and Connie Pangrazi (Position 5). Incumbents Marilyn Hanesworth (Position 3) and William Shaw (Position 4) did not attend, but sent statements.
City Council: Carolyn Moulton (incumbent, Position 6), Ryan Walters (incumbent, Position 1), John Schryvers (Position 1), Christine Cleland-McGrath (Position 2), Dom Tor Fleming (Position 2) and Jeremy Carter (Position 3) answered questions. Candidate John Espinoza (Position 6) did not attend.
Port of Anacortes: Joe Verdoes and Bonnie Bowers (unopposed for positions 3 and 4 respectively).
Candidates had the chance to give a brief introduction and then each answered several questions from the moderator, as well as submitted questions from the audience.
Anacortes City
Council
Council candidates shared a focus on affordable housing.
“I want my children to be able to afford to live here,” Schryvers said.
While there is no one solution, he said he would like to see taller buildings downtown, at six or seven stories, so that everyone can find a place to live.
Cleland-McGrath said that as a real estate agent, she often has to have difficult conversations with people about a lack of housing.
The vacancy rate in Anacortes is close to zero, she said. The city needs solutions, such as public-private partnerships to fund housing at Sharpes Corner, she said.
Fleming said there is plenty of interest in developing housing, but the city needs to increase incentives for developers to make it happen.
Walters agreed.
“We have to address housing affordability and accessibility on all fronts,” he said.
The candidates also discussed the proposal for a city community center, plus a proposal that the center work with the pool district on creating one building for both the community center and a replacement pool facility.
Walters said that before work starts on a community center for the city’s youths, work needs to be done on City Hall. The building is aging and is unsafe, he said.
“We need to replace City Hall,” he aid. “We need to make the investment so we can keep the city up and running in case of a disaster.”
Candidates also tackled issues with the Guemes Channel Trail and getting more people to take to two-wheeled transportation.
Moulton said she wants more people out of their cars and on the trails. Part of that is communication, she said. There are accessible bike paths through town that people don’t know exist.
Fleming said the Guemes Channel Trail is a great idea, but it takes listening to the public and making sure the trail is not harming the environment.
“We need to be very careful about how it’s laid out,” he said.
Part of the push for biking is a perceived lack of parking downtown.
A study this summer showed the parking spaces aren’t actually lacking, Moulton said. After the city reminded shopkeepers and staff to stop parking in front of their buildings, the problem lessened.
Walters said people need to be shown where parking is sometimes.
Anacortes School District
School Board candidates agreed that a new district superintendent should be an open, communicative person who values transparency and has classroom experience.
The budget and the state McCleary Fix (court order to fully fund basic education) also received comments from candidates with some talkin about encouraging the Legislature to find more money for schools.
They also talked about how to best balance the budget.
Levi said she thought the board could find efficiencies within the budget that would allow the district to keep all existing programs but with each program using less money.
She and a few others mentioned the need for alternative funding sources. She said she would like to see the district hire a grant writer to research and apply for program funding.
Beltramini said balancing the budget is an exercise in priorities. The board should look at its five-pillar strategic plan and decide which programs to fund based on their impact on students.
“We need to be making decisions that are student-based,” she said.
Cutter said bigger school districts in Seattle get more money per student from the state than any other districts. “I don’t think that’s right.”
One way to fight that, Pangrazi said, is to team up with other districts and groups to get the state to change the rules.
Schools also need to focus on how to make sure students are ready to enter the post-school world, candidates said.
There are so many paths students can take after leaving the high school, including going into college, joining the military and going into a technical field. There should not be more emphasis put on any one path, Beltramini said.
Pangrazi agreed and said she wants to see more options presented to students. “I believe it is our job to give every child the opportunity to be the best they can be.”
Levi said education shouldn’t be limited to academics. Students should learn life skills and be ready to enter the world as people who can care for themselves and interact well with others, she said.
The candidates also discussed how the district could better serve students with Individualized Education Programs and how to best integrate technology into the schools. Some also talked about the board’s responsibility in finding out why the Anacortes High School project is behind schedule and figure out ways to avoid that on future projects.
State Senate
The Senate candidates differed in opinion on many topics, including private market health care, natural gas and taxes.
For health care, Lovelett said more attention is needed for people in the middle class, many of whom don’t apply for Medicare or Medicaid but may not be able to afford private health insurance.
“I believe health care is a fundamental right,” she said. “We don’t want people to lose their homes because they have a medical problem.”
Miller said he supports strengthening the private market health care system but believes government also has a part to play. He said he is more interested in looking into medical malpractice and how to prevent it from happening.
He also wants the government to look into ways to keep facilities open for seniors and those who are dealing with mental illness. Centers are being shut down because of greed, he said, and solutions need to be found.
On taxes, Miller said he doesn’t support a state income tax or a capital gains tax. The government makes investments overseas that it shouldn’t, he said. Instead, money should be spent in this state and less of it should be taken from the taxpayers.
Lovelett does support an income tax, but said her constituents want tax reform. The tax process should be streamlined so people aren’t facing taxes piling on top of each other.
A new structure needs to be put in place, she said.
Discussion on fossil fuels brought about more discussion.
Lovelett said she thinks the state should look into the ramifications of a natural gas ban and start exploring alternate fueling sources.
Miller does not support a natural gas ban and said limiting the type of fuel people can use will cause problems for people in older homes.
Port of Anacortes
Both Port of Anacortes candidates are running unopposed.
They talked about economic growth, forging connections within the community, environmental stewardship and what changes are coming to the port in the future.
