The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce presents a Candidates Forum 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Anacortes City Council chambers.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a Candidates Meet & Greet, followed by the forum at 5:30. Registration is required at anacorteschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/21596.
The forum will also be livestreamed on the City of Anacortes’ YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC5Y1P1iIdtMo60XW2mjzsHw.
Unopposed candidates for office will each be given two minutes to make a statement. Candidates in each contested race will be asked the same three questions and will be given one minute to respond. The questions were submitted in advance by the community, Chamber of Commerce CEO Jesica Stickles said.
Candidates for mayor of Anacortes will also be allowed to ask their fellow candidates a question, Stickles said.
The 2021 election is significant in that voters will elect a new mayor — Laurie Gere decided not to seek a third term — and four of seven City Council positions are on the ballot. The council is destined to get a new member from one of those positions; Matt Miller decided to run for mayor rather than seek election to position 4.
Ballots will be mailed to voters Friday. The top two finishers in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. An online voters guide is available at voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=870&c=29#/.
Two offices drew more than two candidates and will be on the primary ballot: mayor of Anacortes (Tammy Guffey, Matt Miller and Ryan Walters); and Anacortes School Board position 1 (Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens).
Voters also will cast ballots in November for City Council position 4 (Jeff Graf, Amanda Hubik); City Council position 5 (Bruce McDougall, Sara Holahan); Anacortes School Board position 2 (Diana Farnsworth, Erik Schorr); Anacortes Port Commission position 5 (Kathy Pittis, Doug Pratt); and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission position 3 (Christine Mathes, James A. Mitchell).
Barring a challenge from a write-in, the following are unopposed: City Council position 6 (Carolyn Moulton); City Council position 7 (Anthony Young); Hospital District 2 position 2 (Warren Tessler); Fire District 17 position 2 (David Wertheimer) and 3 (Dave Margeson); Cemetery District 2 position 1 (John Pinquoch); and Cemetery District 3 position 1 (Adam Veal).
Stickles said the chamber will host a General Election candidates forum on Oct. 6.
