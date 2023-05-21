A total of 122 candidates filed to run for office for 90 offices in Skagit County this year.
In Anacortes, that includes two races that will appear on the primary election ballots in August: One for City Council and one for the Anacortes School Board. All other positions have fewer than three candidates and will be up for a vote during the general election in November.
The City Council seats in wards 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath and Jeremy Carter, respectively, all of whom filed to run again this year. Carter has challengers in Linda Martin (currently on the Anacortes Planning Commission) and TJ Fantini. The three-way race means the position will be on the primary election ballot Aug. 1. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election Nov. 7.
The City Council positions are for four years and represent specific areas of Fidalgo Island. Generally, Ward 1 makes up the downtown area, Ward 2 is the in-city southern part of the island and a portion of March Point area, and Ward 3 is made up of the west side. For a ward map, visit cityofanacortes.org/818/City-Council-Members.
School Board positions 3, 4 and 5 are up for election. These positions hold four-year terms.
Jack Curtis (position 3) and Jennie Beltramini (position 4) both filed to run again for their seats. Position 5 current occupant Matt Cutter decided not to run again. Edward J. Barton, Darene Follett, Heather J. Brennan and Alexis Gentry all filed to run for that spot and will face off in the primary election.
Only the Position 1 seat is up this year on the Island Hospital board (Hospital District 2). Current Commissioner Jan Iversen filed to run for another six-year term in that seat.
At the Port of Anacortes, positions 3 and 4 are up for election this year. Commissioners must live in the district they represent and are elected to four-year terms. Shawn Ottenbreit is running to maintain position 3, which he took over earlier this year after the previous commissioner stepped down. Bonnie W. Bowers is also running to maintain her position 4 seat and is challenged by Corey Joyce.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center has three board positions up for election this year: 1, 2 and 4. Jeremy McNett (Position 1), David Way (Position 2) and Kenneth L. Hansen (Position 4) are all running unopposed to keep their seats.
Also in this region are fire districts 11 (south Fidalgo Island), 13 (in the area of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation) and 17 (Guemes Island) also have commissioner positions up this year. Pat Cummings is running for District 11, and David W. Wertheimer is running for District 17. For District 13, John Doyle is running for Position 2 and Jeremy "JJ" Wilbur is running for Position 3.
Cemetery districts 2 and 3 are also in Anacortes, with District 2 covering Fern Hill Cemetery and District 3 covering Edens Cemetery on Guemes Island. One commissioner position for each district is up for election this year. Walter Deaton is running for district 2.
County Sewer District 1, which has a home base in La Conner and serves some parts of Fidalgo Island, has one seat up for election this year, Position 1. Loren L. Bogart is running for that seat.
