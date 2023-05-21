Election 2023

A total of 122 candidates filed to run for office for 90 offices in Skagit County this year.

In Anacortes, that includes two races that will appear on the primary election ballots in August: One for City Council and one for the Anacortes School Board. All other positions have fewer than three candidates and will be up for a vote during the general election in November.


