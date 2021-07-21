From discussions of clean energy, parking and budgets during the mayoral portion of a July 14 candidates forum to those about curriculum, communication and technology during the school board portion, the Chamber of Commerce gave people a chance to hear from those running for office in the Aug. 3 primary election.
Candidates for 2021 races were able to answer questions from the community and introduce themselves, though only those for the mayoral position and those for Anacortes School Board Position 2 are on the primary ballot.
Ballots should be in homes now and are due in the mail or in a drop box by 8 p.m. on the day of the election. Anacortes drop boxes are behind the Anacortes Public Library at 1220 10th Street and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
Mayor
Candidates for mayor are Tammy Guffey, Matt Miller and Ryan Walters.
Guffey is an Iraq war veteran, a professional volunteer and a suicide attempt survivor. She said those with mental health issues have always been underrepresented in politics. She wants to stand up and speak about mental health issues and, as mayor, make a difference for those who are struggling.
Guffey also said she wants to close the communication gap between the government and the people. She’s been learning a lot in her run for mayor and she wants others to learn about the city and what it’s doing, too.
Miller has spent more than 30 years in public service, including on the city Planning Commission and the City Council. He also previously ran day-t0-day operations at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, which included leading several departments similar to the city’s departments.
He said if elected he would continue to bring “seasoned, reasoned decision-making” to the position. He plans to keep government open, transparent and citizen-focused, he said.
Walters grew up in Anacortes, is the most senior member of the City Council and previously served as the mayor pro tem. He said he’s been at the forefront of progress being made to repair roads and infrastructure, to get on strong financial and operational footing, to update the critical areas ordinance and regulations on inclusion and housing affordability.
He talked about environmental protection and accountability. Moving into the mayor spot will mean more long-term planning and a continued effort toward making Anacortes better for all its people.
The candidates each talked about management skills they would bring to the table.
Walters said he has management experience and would use that when it came to managing the city’s 13 department heads. That would mean creating a management team, so a team of people could have input on decisions and help run things in the city.
He would also look at all the organizational structures in place and tweak them as needed to make sure things run smoothly, he said.
Miller said his time at NAS Whidbey Island lends itself well to what it takes to run a city. It means managing departments and dealing with employee issues.
“It has prepared me well,” he said of his time in the Navy.
Guffey said she has been watching old City Council meetings and is impressed with the City of Anacortes and how it’s run. Anacortes is a special place, she said.
When in Iraq, she worked with soldiers from throughout the world and learned a lot of life lessons at an early age. One thing she learned is that policy is not more important than people. She said to run a city, she would look at what’s best for all people and how everyone can come together to make the community a better place.
The candidates also talked about homelessness.
Guffey said she’s talked to those who are homeless and who don’t get to enjoy the magic of Anacortes like the rest of the community. Those people are stuck in survival mode and it’s important not to judge them or treat them harshly, she said.
The mayor and the city have a role to play in connecting people with resources. If elected or not, Guffey said she wants to make sure those who are struggling with homelessness are included when coming up with ideas on how to reduce the homeless population.
Most important is to treat people with empathy, she said.
“More than ever, we need strong, caring people to step up,” Guffey said.
When asked about garbage or needles in the street, Walters talked about cleaning it up while at the same time finding the source of the problem.
Homelessness is not against the law and those living on the streets are often from this community, he said. It’s important to talk to people with compassion for the situation they are facing and to figure out ways to help them, not just chase them off the street, he said.
“It’s a complicated question that needs a compassionate answer,” he said.
Miller talked about the great work being done by the Anacortes Family Center and also talked about giving people compassion.
The first step should always be providing help to those who need it, Miller said.
That being said, people can’t just be living on streets in town, he said. The police need to be able to do their job and to arrest people who are breaking the law, he said.
The candidates also talked about the police department and current discussions about bringing in social workers and other changes to the department.
Miller said the police department is doing great work in challenging situations. He said officers go through a tremendous amount of training and have compassion for everyone involved.
He said he wouldn’t do anything to reform a department that is already faced with so many challenges and seeing many new regulations from the state.
“They do a fantastic job and deserve our support,” he said.
Walters said Anacortes has an excellent police force, but that it is overworked and understaffed. He talked about finding ways to make sure police time can be spent doing police work. Some 9-1-1 calls that are responded to, for example, are from the same people calling every day. If there was additional support to help with some of these calls, police would have more time to deal with more serious issues.
Additional resources could also be put in place for those dealing with mental health crises, he said.
Guffey said she is learning more and more about the police department. She said she has heard that the department can sometimes not arrest people for drug possession and other crimes.
She wants to make sure that the things people are concerned about are what the police department is focused on.
“We need to figure out what the citizens want and then go from there,” she said.
School Board
Running for School Board Position 2 are Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens.
Brencick was unable to attend the forum, so proxy Susan Rooks read an introduction in her place.
Brencick has lived all over and knows what it’s like to want to fit in. She believes students and leaders should have exposure to all points of view, which will enhance the learning of all.
She said, through Rooks, that her biggest focus is to make sure diversity, equity and inclusion are part of the next five-year strategic plan. She also said all families should have clear and consistent information from the district. She also wants to focus on mental health issues, on the LGBTQ+ community and on making sure there are enough resources for students who may be struggling, such as English language learners, those with special needs and those experiencing homelessness.
McIlmoyle said she may frustrate people because she is running without a platform or agenda and called herself a “community collaborator” who is skilled at working with others, even those she isn’t necessarily comfortable with. She has experience with boards and with volunteering, so she believes she can help the district be the best it can be.
Stevens, an area business owner and a retired member of the Marine Corps, said she believes every child should have fair opportunities, no matter their background. She said she, and many other parents, are concerned that what is being taught in classrooms is not fair and balanced. She wants to make sure parents are involved in what’s going on at the schools and that everyone is working together to make sure there are solutions that provide a fair environment for every kid.
The candidates also talked about district technology and what’s working and what’s not.
When it comes to district tech, the school district did some things well last year, Stevens said. The district did a great job in making sure that each child had a device at home, at a time when other states were struggling with the switch to online learning, Stevens said.
There are still some changes to be made, though, like updates to bandwidth to make sure that if something like the pandemic happens again, teachers can simultaneously teach in classrooms and online, so students aren’t being left behind.
McIlmoyle also talked about how positive of an experience it was to get technology this year.
Staff was outside handing out devices and cheering on students, she said. She admires how quickly the district adapted and put those items in the hands of students.
She said now is the time to see what works and what doesn’t, so if something does happen again, the district will be ready to roll into a new way of learning.
Candidates also talked about curriculum changes.
McIlmoyle said that as a board member, it’s important to know what’s going on in schools but it’s also important to listen to experts. By the time curriculum is brought before the board, it’s already gone through committees made up of teachers and received input from parents and the community.
She said as a board member, she would listen to information about that curriculum, which is so important. People can make snap judgments about things without learning all the facts, she said. She wants to make sure she learns everything she can before making a decision.
Stevens said her focus is on communication. There needs to be a dialog with parents, preferably in small groups but with the opportunity to share at a larger level, so the board can really hear what the community wants, she said.
Opening up a dialog is the only way to make sure that the curriculum is going to work for students and for families, she said.
That curriculum “absolutely needs to reflect truth and prepare our kids for their future adult life,” she said.
McIlmoyle and Stevens also talked about what students may need more help.
When it comes to helping students, Stevens said her focus is on providing assistance to any student group that needs it. Everyone deserves a fair opportunity to reach their full, individual potential, she said.
That could mean getting more help to those dealing with mental health issues. Counselors need to be empowered to help students as much as they can.
Parental support is also huge when it comes to helping students, she said. Getting community support is going to lead to better outcomes for students, she said.
McIlmoyle talked about the need for early education help. Identifying students at a young age who might need extra help will go a long way to closing achievement gaps, she said.
She also talked about marginalized groups and those who may be being bullied because of their background or any number of reasons including gender identity and skin color. Students need support, she said.
There are already great mental health supports in place and building on that will provide immeasurable help, she said.
