Candidates for regional office talked housing instability, economic development in Skagit County and how to tackle the staffing shortage problem during a forum last week.
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce hosted the event Sept. 29 and asked the candidates questions previously submitted by the community.
The entirety of the forum is available for viewing on the city's YouTube page.
Candidates who showed up for the forum included those in the races for county commissioner position 3, both incumbent Lisa Janicki and Christian Burns; Legislative District 10 state representative position 1 Clyde Shavers (incumbent Greg Gilday did not attend); Legislative District 10 state representative position 1 incumbent Dave Paul (challenger Karen Lesetmoe did not attend); and Legislative District 40 state representatives position 2 incumbent Alex Ramel (challenger Trevor Smith did not attend).
Also on the ballot this year are races for U.S. senator (incumbent Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley), Congressional District 2 U.S. representative (incumbent Rick Larsen, Dan Matthews), Legislative District 40 state representative position 1 (incumbent Debra Lekanoff, Shannon Perkes), state secretary of state (incumbent Steve Hobbs, Julie Anderson), county assessor (Danny Hagen, Karie Storle), county auditor (incumbent Sandy Perkins, Eric Hull), county sheriff (incumbent Don McDermott, Kevin Ewing), and Skagit Public Utility District commissioner 3 (Germaine J. Kornegay, Corrin Hamburg).
Area candidates running unopposed are county clerk incumbent Melissa Beaton; county coroner incumbent Hayley Thompson; county prosecuting attorney incumbent Rich Weyrich; county treasurer incumbent Jackie Brunson; and district court judges Warren M. Gilbert (position 1), Dianne Edmonds Goddard (position 2) and Jenifer Houson (position 3).
Janicki and Burns were the only candidates at the forum who will face off with each other at the general election Nov. 8. They seek the county commissioner seat that includes the eastern part of the county that does not include Anacortes.
Candidates were given the chance to talk about issues most important to them and to introduce themselves, but many of the questions centered on affordable housing and employment challenges in Skagit County.
An affordable housing shortage is directly affecting ability to attract and keep employees in this region, Paul said.
All candidates talked about the struggles the region has seen when it comes to housing people, plus the effects those struggles have had on other areas.
Ramel said the staffing shortage is one of the most important things the Legislature will work on this year and something that will have an impact on every industry across the state. There are some major things standing in the way of full staffing, including a lack of childcare and a lack of housing. Both of those issues are big here in Anacortes, he said. Some projects are moving forward to help with those issues (like childcare projects with the Anacortes Family Center and the Samish Indian Nation) but more must be done, he said.
Shavers talked about connecting young people to ways to learn about jobs and trades out of high school. Connecting them to career and technical paths could help them discover their own passions, he said.
Burns said there are too many regulations keeping teenagers from working. Many places are now hiring only those 18 years old and older, which leaves out a chunk of workers, he said.
Janicki said this is a problem that needs both short-term and long-term focus to take on.
Candidates also took on the issue of businesses facing many regulations, taxes and processes that stand in the way of their success.
Janicki talked about the burden of waiting for approval of projects. When things are backlogged, it costs companies more and more, she said.
Burns said when it comes to housing and construction, companies could miss out on good employees if they have to keep waiting to move forward.
The state representatives also talked about a state income tax, which voters have rejected numerous times.
Paul said he does not support a state income tax.
Ramel said the entire tax code in Washington state is unfair and needs to be reworked. That being said, an income tax is not constitutional, he said.
Shavers said he does not support increasing taxes while prices in the grocery store and for other goods and services keep climbing. There is too much of a burden on families already, he said.
