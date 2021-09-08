Meet-the-candidate events this week
Matt Miller, candidate for mayor of Anacortes, hosts a ”Meet Matt” event at 3-4 p.m. today (Sept. 8) at the Nonna Luisa Ristorante Parklet; and 3-4 p.m. Friday at Skyline Marina.
Celese Stevens, candidate for Position 1 on the Anacortes School Board, hosts a “Meet Celese” event at 4-5 p.m. today (Sept. 8) at Storvik Park.
Diana Farnsworth, candidate for Position 2 on the Anacortes School Board, hosts a meet-and-greet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and 14 at Pelican Bay Books & Coffeehouse; and 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Madrona Grove during the Anacortes Farmers Market.
Erik Schorr, candidate for Position 2 on the Anacortes School Board, will meet residens at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Seafarers Memorial Park.
Candidate roundtable Thursday at Seafarers
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce’s candidate roundtable luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Seafarers Memorial Park. Go to anacortes.org to register to attend.
Candidates in contested races in the Nov. 2 general election have been invited to participate.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, Ryan Walters
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, Amanda Hubik
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, Sara Holahan
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, Celese Stevens
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, Erik Schorr
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 3: Christine Mathes, James Mitchell
AAUW mayoral candidates forum switches to virtual
The American Association of University Women will host a presentation by mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The presentations were originally scheduled to take place in the Anacortes Public Library but were switched to online because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Request the Zoom link at aauw.meeting@gmail.com.
Miller and Walters are members of the Anacortes City Council. Miller is a retired Navy officer who served as executive officer of NAS Whidbey Island; Walters is a former Skagit County deputy prosecuting attorney now serving as planning director of the Samish Indian Nation.
Fidalgo Democrats candidates forum Sept. 14
Fidalgo Democrats will host a candidate forum 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14 on Zoom. Go to the Fidalgo Democrats Facebook page for the link, or call Barbara Cooper at 360-293-4123.
Candidates in contested races in the Nov. 2 general election have been invited to participate.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, Ryan Walters
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, Amanda Hubik
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, Sara Holahan
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, Celeste Stevens
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, Eric Schorr
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 3: Christine Mathes, James Mitchell
Learn more on candidates’ websites
The following candidates in the Nov. 2 general election have websites and social media accounts where residents can learn more about them, their priorities and their stands on issues.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com, Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
— Richard Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.