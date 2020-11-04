Laynee Westbrook’s family and friends announced they have raised more than $6,000 for a reward for information that will lead to the Anacortes woman being found.
The last confirmed sighting was video footage from Sept. 10 at the Chevron gas station near the Swinomish Lodge and Casino.
Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law, said a candlelight vigil is planned at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Causland Park in Anacortes to mark two months since Westbrook was last seen. Pepper said the event will be a time “to gather and support one another, to share memories, ask questions, and to let the community know we are still looking for her.”
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said the investigation into her whereabouts tops the department’s priority list. He said anyone with information about Westbrook’s whereabouts should call the Anacortes Police Department, 360-293-4684 during business hours; the 911 dispatch center, 360-428-3211, after business hours; or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985, any time. The case number is 20-A06084.
Westbrook is described by her family as 41 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 120 pounds, with medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sandals.
