A candlelight vigil for Laynee Westbrook will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Causland Park, the third since Westbrook was last seen on Sept. 10.
“Investigators, detectives, friends and family have been following every and all leads but we are still searching,” her sister-in-law, Emily Pepper, wrote on social media. “We will be at Causland on the 10th of every month until we have her or answers.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at 360-293-4684 during business hours or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985.
