A cap on the city waterline broke around 2 p.m. today at the intersection of Q Avenue and 34th Street, spewing water into the air. City workers responded promptly, fixing the break and cleaning the street of debris by 3:15 p.m.
Water to some of the surrounding residences had to be temporarily shut off.
A faulty band on the cap may have been the cause. City officials could not be reached for comment.
