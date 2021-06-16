Climbing obstacles, setting boundaries, staying flexible and accomplishing goals were key themes of the Cap Sante High School ceremony on June 11 as 13 students were graduated from the Anacortes school.
The pandemic was just one of the challenges these students faced as they worked their way through school. Cap Sante is set up to help students who, for any variety of reasons, have struggled in the traditional high school environment.
Two of the school’s graduates this year weren’t able to attend graduation, but staff spoke fondly of them, as they did of the other 11 who walked the stage in their caps, gowns and Cap Sante High School masks.
Tamaria Warnokowski was this year’s student speaker, presenting an emotional speech about her past and expectations for the future.
She talked about moving to Anacortes at age 9 to live with her grandmother. She was separated from her siblings and didn’t see her mom for years. Warnokowski said she struggled to fit in and dealt with anxiety at school until she transferred to Cap Sante.
Through her challenges, Warnokowski learned there is no shame in healing and putting her needs first and that it’s OK to set boundaries with people who do not support that. She encouraged her fellow graduates to look out for themselves as they figure out what works best for them.
“I don’t know where my life will be next few years, but I hope I will be even better than I am today and not afraid to face obstacles,” Warnokowski said. “I hope to be wise and intuitive, just like my sister, and have a heart like my grandma’s and hopefully be as caring and empathetic as she is.
“Sometimes in life, things don’t go according to plan. We lose people we love, experience the pain of heartbreak, betrayal and so much more. … Not everything is meant to be how we wish it was, not everything is meant to last, but the diploma we’re receiving and the value of the things we’ve learned through all of our school years isn’t something anyone could take from us.”
Other Cap Sante graduating seniors are Angelina Amador, Nikolas Graffuis, Nathanial Hayes, Harley Hough, Nadia Nesset, Lillyan Randall, Sharyn Richmond, Logan Rose, Alaina Shafer, Jazzmin Serrano, Corbin Sherman and Gordon Weaver.
Justin Irish, in his first address to a graduating class as the superintendent of the Anacortes School District, talked about his own experience as a student and how he was expelled from high school at age 15.
At the time, it was devastating. He said there were plenty of people who wanted to give up on him and didn’t think he would amount to anything.
Now, he’s leading a school district. The graduates of Cap Sante can achieve their dreams, whatever they may be, Irish said. Stumbles along the way happen, but it’s important to keep moving forward, he said.
“It is how you handle adversity, challenges and setbacks that will define your happiness in life much more than how you handle success,” he said.
Sometimes, obstacles can feel insurmountable, he acknowledged. But persistence pays off.
“You are here because you made a choice to face those challenges and persist and reach this personal milestone,” Irish said.
He advised them to take care of themselves, invest in themselves and do what they love.
Other speakers also offered advice.
Principal Ryan Pike said hard work is just one part of accomplishing dreams.
“To get here, it took more than perseverance alone,” he said. “It took people to support you along the way.”
That mix of perseverance, persistence and support from others helps people reach milestones and start new chapters in their lives, Pike said.
“We are all proud of you,” he said. “We celebrate this day. Don’t forget to take time to thank those who have supported you along the way.”
District Board of Commissioners President Bobbilyn Hogge also encouraged the graduates to remember their support system.
When it comes to helpers, think about the first person who comes to mind, whether that’s a teacher, parent, grandparent, coach or someone else in the community, she told the graduates. She challenged them to take the time in the next couple of days to reach out to that person and share with them how much they meant.
It’s hard to think of inspiring things to say to a group that already has brought so much strength and perseverance to their lives, Hogge said.
“We are so inspired by you,” she said.
