The students who graduated from Cap Sante High School on Friday, June 10, aren’t regular students.
According to teacher Kim Stamper, they are superheroes. The audience seemed to agree, waving giant cutouts of graduates’ faces, plus holding banners, signs and balloons. Applause filled Brodniak Hall several times during the short ceremony.
During her speech, Stamper wove a story for the audience, outlining what qualifies the graduates (of which there were 17 this year) for their super titles.
They earned high school diplomas, which many others have done, but they did so after they “traveled through the tunnel of COVID,” Stamper said. These students went through a year or remote learning and then into a hybrid classroom, which was hard on some of them.
By the time they had returned to a regular classroom, many of the students had fallen behind, Stamper said. Staff worked with each of them to plan, map out credit requirements, look at all the options and set timelines.
Nearly a quarter of all Cap Sante grads this year earned a full semester of credits each quarter to make it to the stage for graduation, Stamper said to a tremendous amount of applause from the assembled crowd.
At the same time they did that, these students also held down jobs, cared for ailing relatives and siblings, managed households, put food on the table and battled through bouts of COVID, anger, depression and anxiety.
“Did they leap a tall
building in a single bound? Yeah, kinda,” Stamper said. “Did they stop a speeding train with their bare hands? No, but they proved they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. You see, they really are superheroes. And I, for one, am proud and privileged to have been a small part of their journey.”
Stamper herself received several rounds of applause during the ceremony. She is retiring after years as a teacher at Cap Sante.
Stamper always works to make sure each student feels accepted and welcome at Cap Sante, as well as making sure they are moving forward academically, student speaker Robbie Orr said.
“It is hard to find people like her out in the world,” he said, as he called for two rounds of applause for Stamper.
Orr spoke about his time at Cap Sante since moving to town four years ago. He had left a school he loved and didn’t think he would find another school that would fit as well.
He found that in Cap Sante.
“The staff here puts their hearts and souls into their work and I can’t thank them enough,” he said.
The students, too, help each other in a way that’s really something special, Orr said. They are always available to help when things are hard.
“Cap Sante is full of some of the most wonderful students, and over the years I’ve had the absolute pleasure of getting to know a diverse array of unique individuals that I feel comfortable with,” Orr said. “The fact we’re graduating today is really something special, with how hard things have been and especially how crazy the last couple years have been. We did it!”
Fellow student speaker Macy Robinson joked about standing in front of the crowd to talk about graduating. She said there’s a saying about everyone having their shot at fame.
“Well, here I am,” she said to cheers.
Graduation marks the end of more than a decade of learning and moving on to the next chapter in life, Orr said. Moving on to that next chapter from Cap Sante means getting lessons about resilience, about falling but getting back up and about learning to believe in yourself, Robinson said.
Other graduates this year are Kaitlynn Arnold, Emily Avila Hernandez, Rosario Bonilla, Devan Christensen, Colin Coryell, Jaden Damrill, Grace Griffith, Reilly Nations Pearson, Tyler Naylor, Kyle Newell, Payton Pemberton, Jessica Rickert, Ivylynn Thomas, Nathan Thomas and Michael Wolfe.
Similar messages during the ceremony came from Cap Sante High School Principal Erin Duez, Anacortes School Board President Jennie Beltramini and Anacortes School District Superintendent Justin Irish.
Duez reminded the graduates that while they have worked hard and should be celebrated, it’s also important acknowledge the people who helped them get there.
She said in addition to accomplishments, “we are proud of the caring young adults that you have come.”
She said she’s seen that in the way they help lead in the classroom and serve the Cap Sante community as a whole.
Beltramini invited the graduates to reflect on the unique gifts they have to offer the world.
Each student has brilliance within them, she said. It could be creative brilliance, writing brilliance, math brilliance or social-emotional brilliance. It could also be about mechanics, athletics, logical thinking, science, music, communication or several other things, she said.
“Every one of you is special and holds special gifts,” Beltramini said. “You’ve accomplished high school graduation and so much more, and the world is now waiting for your brilliance. We are proud of you … we celebrate you tonight.”
Irish talked about how after graduating, things can feel overwhelming. It can be a case of “Now what?”
Instead, he challenged the graduates to ask “What now?” and see what they can accomplish in the world.
Irish told them to “remember this moment” and then look at what may lie ahead.
How they choose to spend their time will define them, he said. The best thing to remember is to be kind and treat others well on that journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.