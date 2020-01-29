One student pours a bowl of cereal to go with his morning lesson, while another shows a friend how to complete the math project on her computer screen. Other students are bent over their own computers, completing a variety of coursework or asking the teacher a question.
In a long conference room, Kecia Fox meets with one student, while a school specialist calls another student into an office for a chat.
A sign on the whiteboard notes the day and how far through the semester the class should be.
The structure is different at Cap Sante High School, where students lead their own education, asking for help but moving at their own pace as they meet standard targets. The students, of which there are about 70, moved into the school’s new building in early January.
They are still settling into the space. It is located to the side of the campus at Anacortes High School, but it is theirs and theirs alone. It’s the first permanent home for the alternative high school, which has until now been housed in downtown office space or a portable building.
“Students and staff at Cap Sante High School are very excited to have a beautiful, permanent new space,” Fox said in an email. “We are grateful for the community’s support and dedication to serving all students.”
The school has two classrooms, one for older students and one for younger ones. It also has a conference room for meetings, offices for more private one-on-ones with support staff or teachers, a kitchen stocked with food for hungry students, a lounge area and outdoor space. The school plans to set up a greenhouse on a nearby lawn to grow fresh food for student lunches, teacher Kim Stamper said.
The new school is full of new and up-to-date features.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” Stamper said.
It’s already starting to feel like home, several students told the Anacortes American on a recent visit, though some said they missed the worn-in comfort of the old portable.
Mary Switalski, a senior, said she loves being a part of Cap Sante High School.
“It’s the best thing for people who can’t do the (traditional) high school. Everyone is so welcoming, and you feel like you are a part of something,” she said.
Everything is done on her own schedule, and she doesn’t get penalized for going ahead, something she said she enjoys.
She also likes the family feel of the school. There’s no judgment, and everyone just helps each other out, Switalski said.
Noah Smale, a senior, said it has a lot to do with teachers Stamper and Jennifer Alatorre.
“Home is wherever they are,” he said.
Dave Dhaliwal said going to Cap Sante makes him feel comfortable. He wasn’t successful at the bigger high school, but at Cap Sante he is learning more. Now, he wants to go to college.
Seniors Payton Collins and Clare Walters want to go into the automotive field. Switalski wants to be an EMT.
At Cap Sante High School, students come for either a morning or afternoon session each day of the week. They work on their own classes at a pace that works for them, Stamper said. For some, that means tackling one course at a time, working from beginning to end and then moving on to a new subject.
For others, some classes go quickly while other subjects need more work. The only rule is that the students focus and that their progress matches the progress of the semester. So, on Thursday last week when the school was 93 percent of the way through the semester, the students also needed to be 93 percent of the way through their coursework, Stamper said.
“They have total flexibility,” she said. “They have a curriculum they are working toward, but they set goals and make their own progress.”
Most of the students have been failed by the system in one way or another, Stamper said. Some are overwhelmed by the sizes of classes at the district. Others need a different learning structure.
In addition to core classes, students can take career and broader classes, like psychology, business, criminology and forensic science.
The school is on track to have around 20 students in its graduating class this year, which would be the largest class so far for the high school.
“These are the best kids in the district,” Stamper said.
