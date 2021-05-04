After three years in Anacortes, Ryan Pike is moving on.
Pike, who started with the district in July 2018 and has served in several leadership positions, accepted a position with the Stanwood-Camano School District beginning in the 2021-22 school year. He will be the principal at the district’s three alternative programs.
He will continue to serve students in the ASD@Home program and at Cap Sante High School for the remainder at the school year.
Also at the district, Pike has served as the Whitney Early Childhood Education Center principal, district assessment director and co-principal at Anacortes Middle School.
“I have really enjoyed my time at Anacortes, and am grateful for the experience to get to know students and their families across all grade levels,” Pike said in a district press release. “I’m sad to leave my colleagues and the Anacortes community, but the leadership opportunity at Stanwood-Camano is a perfect next step for me and my family.”
The district is looking for a new assessment director to replace Pike.
“I am grateful for Ryan’s leadership of our ASD@Home program and Cap Sante this year,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in the release. “His analytical approach, his ability to lead adaptively, and his focus on what is best for kids has impressed me tremendously. We will miss his thoughtful leadership and wish him the best in this new role.”
