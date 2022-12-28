Marina

Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Boaters have to wait for up to three years to get a slip at Cap Sante Marina. Yacht brokers, who usually don’t have competition for the slips, are now facing waitlists that they say make it more difficult to run and sell their businesses.

Cap Sante Marina earned the Port of Anacortes an award for customer service from Marina Dock Age. The marina dock management magazine gave out the award at The Docks Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 8.

Each year, it honors two marinas, one large and one small, with Marina of the Year Awards, based on business operations, renovations, advertising and marketing, community and industry involvement and special challenges.


