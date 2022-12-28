Boaters have to wait for up to three years to get a slip at Cap Sante Marina. Yacht brokers, who usually don’t have competition for the slips, are now facing waitlists that they say make it more difficult to run and sell their businesses.
Cap Sante Marina earned the Port of Anacortes an award for customer service from Marina Dock Age. The marina dock management magazine gave out the award at The Docks Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 8.
Each year, it honors two marinas, one large and one small, with Marina of the Year Awards, based on business operations, renovations, advertising and marketing, community and industry involvement and special challenges.
This year, the Port of Anacortes won, thanks to its customer service, according to a press release.
“Relationship building is what keeps our guests coming back, year after year,” Port Executive Director Dan Worra said in the release. “Our professional customer service team goes the extra mile to ensure that Cap Sante Marina exceeds customer expectations. Whether it’s walking the docks, hosting amazing events, or keeping our facilities clean, our staff is integral to the positive experience of everyone who visits Cap Santa Marina, and I’m incredibly proud of them.”
The port surveyed more than 800 guest boaters this year, and 95% of them said they would return to this marina. That 95% satisfaction rate included satisfaction with many facets of the marina, including the restrooms and laundry, the food options nearby, the garbage services and the condition of the docks themselves, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.