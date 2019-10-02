Carolyn Moulton
Age: 52
Residence: 1500 block of 14th Street, Anacortes
Occupation: Bicycle shop owner
Education: B.A. in English, Sonoma State University
Elected offices held: Anacortes City Council, Position 6 (at-large)
Community involvement: Anacortes Community Forest Lands Advisory Committee, Anacortes Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Anacortes Parks Foundation
Campaign website: www.carolynmoultonforcouncil.com
What are the most important issues facing the city today? Workforce housing is the most important issue that we face as a city. When working families can’t afford to live here, we all suffer. I serve on the Housing Affordability and Community Services Committee, where we explore tools to increase our housing stock, such as a proposed property tax exemption for multi-family development. We have vigorous community and municipal support for organizations like the Anacortes Housing Authority and the Anacortes Family Center, which create and manage affordable housing with great success.
Climate change is a huge issue worldwide, and we see its effects here on our small island. Change begins at home. Council is working on an ordinance to ban single-use plastic bags, and we are moving forward to address our Critical Areas Ordinance and our Shoreline Management Plan. We’re fortunate to live in a town that is constantly improving our pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure so that we can reduce our dependence on cars.
By the time your term is ended, what would you want to say you accomplished? I’m working to increase housing options for our local families. I strive to enhance our non-motorized trail network, including the extension of the Guemes Channel Trail. I’d like to help strengthen our vibrant downtown core with more events like our annual Open Streets Event, where people gather to enjoy a car-free Commercial Avenue with live music and family activities. These events are opportunities for locals and visitors to get better acquainted with each other in a safe and welcoming environment. When we spend our dollars locally, they re-circulate in our economy multiple times and benefit us all. One of the strengths of our community is our recognition and support of each other. It’s one of the reasons that I’m proud to serve as a public official in Anacortes.
Growth in median wages is being outpaced by growth in home prices and rents. What should the city do to attract businesses here that pay wages that lead to home ownership and rental affordability? We are on the right track in working with EDASC and legislators like Senator Lovelett in pursuing businesses that are leaders in innovation and renewable energy development. Lavle is a multi-national company that recently located their headquarters here in Anacortes. One of the things that they do is develop rechargeable batteries for marine transportation — a perfect fit for us. Our municipal fiber project is well underway, and our broadband service will be available in our Central Business District in the next month or two. This will be a great asset for business attraction and retention. We have good schools, a thriving music and arts scene, and stellar recreational opportunities. We need housing that is accessible for the wage earners that are already here and fundamental to a thriving economy, like teachers, firefighters, and health care and service providers. The importance of people who both live and work in our town cannot be overstated.
What does the city need to do to ensure infrastructure and level of service keep pace with growth? Smart planning, budgeting, and concurrency, meaning that we never get ahead of ourselves in what we can provide and maintain. I serve on the (council’s) Public Works Committee, so I’m learning a lot about infrastructure. We do a great job with wastewater treatment — our plant just received an outstanding performance award from the Department of Ecology. I’ve learned that infrastructure costs a lot of money, and the needs are ongoing. We work hard to keep costs down, but the truth is that systems need maintenance and we have capital improvements that need to be paid for. We recently raised our sewer rates and are looking at the possibility of raising impact fees for new development.
Anacortes’ population is growing and diversifying. What would you do to engage residents and ensure all feel they have a voice in the city? My accessibility as a downtown business owner is a strength that I bring to my position on City Council. We have a great brain trust in this town, an engaged citizenry with work and life experiences from all over the world. Every day I have conversations with people about their concerns and ideas, and I take those voices to City Hall. The more I learn by listening, the better policy decisions I can make. As a city, we’re working to improve our outreach so that it’s easier for people to stay informed with current and accurate information. We update our website more regularly than we did in the past, with news flashes and project information. People need to be informed for our democracy to function properly. When we know that our voices are heard and respected, we are more likely to participate in and enrich our community.
One of our Council primary races was decided by two votes — a powerful reminder that every one of our votes counts!
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. I have a neighbor at work with very different political views than mine. For example, we voted for different people for president in 2016 and her candidate won. She and I have built a relationship on the foundation of the things we have in common. We share the challenges of working at small, independent retail businesses in the age of Amazon. We strive to provide excellent service and fulfill the needs of our local and visiting customers, and we take joy in each other’s successes. We have created a friendship of mutual respect and trust, knowing that what unites us is more powerful than the political opinions that divide us. Inclusion is part of my work on City Council. Together we can build on our commonalities and move forward together, while respecting the differences that make us individuals. Ultimately, we are all neighbors.
