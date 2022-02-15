The Anacortes Police Department has responded to multiple catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Two cases in Anacortes were associated with a white Audi sedan with dented doors.
“Police have a person of interest who officers are looking into,” said Brent Lindquist, Anacortes community service officer. “The perpetrator was caught in the act.”
Catalytic converter theft is accomplished using a saw on the exhaust pipe and this suspect has been doing it with a reciprocating saw, he said. The purpose of a catalytic converter is to reduce harmful types of emissions from cars. However, the converters are manufactured using precious metals such as rhodium or palladium making them valuable to resell.
A vehicle will make a different sound when the engine is turned on when the catalytic converter has been removed, Lindquist said.
The Anacortes Police Department suggests that people park in well-lit areas or in a garage to prevent this kind of theft. They also added that if a vehicle appears to have its exhaust piping cut, it has been a victim of catalytic converter theft.
Honda Elements have been targeted recently, although the reason is unknown, Lindquist said.
The department asks that anyone with information please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-428-3211 and provide the case number 22-A00755.
