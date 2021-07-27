Don’t throw away those masks.
The CDC said Tuesday that residents in states that are seeing sharp increases in COVID-19 cases should put the masks back on indoors and out, even if vaccinated, according to The Associated Press.
That’s a change in direction for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which eased its guidance for outdoors in April and then said in May that vaccinated Americans no longer needed to stay covered indoors.
Part of the reason is that new information gained in recent days shows that even vaccinated people who are infected in “breakthrough” cases can carry high loads of virus. Therefore, even if their cases are milder than cases in the unvaccinated, they can just as easily spread it to others, the CDC said.
The new data is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it, the AP reported.
But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Most areas seeing a surge in COVID cases are states where vaccination rates remain low. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Washington had some counties this week already urging everyone to mask up — vaccinated or not.
Skagit County had not officially become one of those counties as of Monday, though Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Leibrand said in a statement that it is “never a bad idea to wear a mask in an indoor situation, particularly as we see the delta variant becoming more prominent in our communities.”
The delta variant of the virus is being blamed for the surge, but so is the easing up on protective measures such as social distancing and masks.
“People are getting together, they’re getting complacent in social distancing and wearing masks, we don’t know who’s been vaccinated and who has not been vaccinated,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said in a recent interview. “I really am advocating for people to get the vaccine. It’s that important. We’re still seeing hospitalizations at this hospital and throughout the region related to COVID.”
The latest guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the U.S. with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. That includes 60 percent of U.S. counties, officials said.
Under those parameters, Skagit County does qualify.
As of Monday, there were 158 confirmed new cases, three deaths and 19 hospitalizations in the county.
Leibrand had said Monday that the delta variant is “much more transmissible” than other versions of the virus and may cause more serious illness.
While there is some concern about “breakthrough” cases affecting people already vaccinated, those are still rare and cases are usually mild.
From March 1 to July 13, 96% of all COVID cases in Skagit County were in unvaccinated people, Leibrand said.
The unvaccinated remain most at risk of becoming seriously ill, he said.
The CDC reported July 16 that unvaccinated Americans account for nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
But because a small percentage of breakthrough cases have been reported locally, local health officials are revisiting protocols.
Island Hospital spokeswoman Laura Moroney said Tuesday that the hospital’s leadership would meet that day to talk about returning to stricter masking guidelines for employees.
Chandler’s Square Retirement Community in Anacortes reported Monday that a vaccinated regular visitor had reported feeling unwell, was tested and diagnosed with COVID-19. As a precaution, all residents who may have been exposed were notified and are isolating in their apartments, all group activities and communal dining are paused, and all visitors must be screened and wear masks at all times.
In his statement Monday, Leibrand said: “COVID-19 is likely going to be with us for a long time. Like many reportable diseases, there is no clear end to this health concern.”
Vaccination remains the best protection, he said.
To find a local vaccine provider, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; or call 360-416-1500, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The numbers:
As of Monday, 59.4% of Skagit County residents age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, the disease has led to 79 deaths and 373 hospitalizations in Skagit County since the pandemic touched down here in March 2020.
Statewide, COVID-19 has killed 6,098 people in Washington, 608,528 in the U.S and well over 4 million globally, according to U.S. health officials and the World Health Organization.
