Census Day was April 1, but the spread of COVID-19 is slowing the process.
Preparations for the 2020 Census started even before the 2010 census was completed, said Jeffrey Enof, a census deputy regional director based in the Los Angeles Region.
The U.S. Census Bureau started collecting information earlier this year and will continue for months, but generally field operations, like visiting the homes of people who have not yet responded to the census, would have happened by now, Enof said.
To help preserve the health and safety of the workers, the start date for those field operations is now delayed at least until April 15, though it may get pushed later, he said.
“We are taking it day by day and monitoring the situation,” Enof said.
April 1 is Census Day, which is the point in time used to count everybody, Enof said. When answering the census, respondents are asked to list their home address as of that day.
The good news is, people are responding very well to the Census so far, by mail, on the phone and online at 2020census.gov, Enof said.
The census is important, Enof said. It helps inform how many representatives a state gets in the House of Representatives and helps set legislative district boundaries.
State and federal funding is also often based on how many people live in one geographical area.
“If people are missed in the census, that corresponding funding can be missed in the community,” Enof said.
It takes roughly 10 minutes to respond to the census, Enof said.
All the information included is also protected information. No information on respondents is disclosed. The Census Bureau isn’t turning people over to immigration or other federal agencies, he said.
