The Anacortes Family Center is getting ready to open its doors to people who need low-cost housing in town.
The center’s newest facility, a 20-unit low-income apartment building, should have a ribbon cutting in early November, with residents to move in shortly after. Construction started last summer on the units, located on 27th Street.
The center built the units as a way to combat the increasingly higher cost of living in this area.
“We know that homelessness is directly linked to rental increases,” said center Director Dustin Johnson.
Local rents have increased sharply in the last five years, he said. In some places, rents have increased by $500 to $750.
A vacancy rate of close to 0% in Anacortes makes finding a place to live even tougher, he said.
“Families who have saved up enough money and who have the references, they are still not finding a place to live,” he said. “These are strong candidates who would be the best-case tenants for landlords.”
These are people who are employed, who have money for a deposit and who pay their rent on time, Johnson said.
The center’s low-income housing building was completely paid for through donations. It has three studio apartments, 11 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments. Applicants must meet the federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines to make 50% of the area median income.
For example, a single person must make less than $26,600 a year to qualify for the housing.
Priority will be given to people who have gone through at least one of the Family Center’s current programs and to those who are currently living in Anacortes but need a more affordable place to live, Johnson said.
Residents of the apartments will need to confirm once a year that they still meet the income requirements, Johnson said. There will be some wiggle room, though. A 10 percent buffer will mean that current residents will not have to choose between accepting a raise at work and having a place to live.
While people who have gone through the Family Center already (either in its emergency shelter, its longer-term transitional housing units or both) get priority, that is not a requirement for living in the new space, Johnson said.
Half of the new apartments will be furnished (each one decorated by an area organization) and the other half will be empty so tenants can bring their own furniture.
Rent for the new building will go toward future developments, capital repairs and maintenance and to help build up a fund for the Family Center in case of future economic downturn, Johnson said. Having a safety net in place will mean services won’t stop for families in need, even if funding slows or stops.
The Family Center opened in 2009. There are eight apartments at the center — two two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units and four studio units.
The transitional units opened in April 2017, and clients can stay for up to two years. That facility has two two-bedroom units, four one-bedroom units and three studios.
