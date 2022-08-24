Things are a little quiet right now at the building at 1606 R Avenue that houses the Skagit Valley College Marine Technology Center, the Northwest Career and Technical Academy and the Northwest Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing and Technology, but that will soon change.
Once school starts again, the building will be full all day, every day, according to the directors of those three programs.
“It’s a busy place,” said Mike Beemer, SVC Marine Maintenance Technology department chair.
Last year, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, pushed for legislation to create a six-year pathway for students that would put them through high school and community college and then into an apprenticeship, “preparing them for well-paying jobs in state-identified high-skill, high-wage or in-demand industries,” according to his website.
He visited Anacortes on Monday to talk with the program leaders about their work and the maritime industry’s huge need for more workers.
The maritime education building is used for multiple programs, which means classrooms are used from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, said Lynette Brower, director of the Northwest Career and Technical Academy. From 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., high school students use the space. From 2-10 p.m., college students use it.
Adult education classes are held on weekends. Also, industry training and daylong events open to current and former students, industry officials and others.
Offerings at the school building change every quarter, and every place in the building is in use all the time, Beemer said.
For high school kids, there are four programs in Anacortes: Construction, aerospace manufacturing, marine services and drone and remote-operated vehicles.
For most two-year programs, the college students take English and communication classes only at the main college campus. This year, a pilot program may mean a conceptualized English class will be taught in Anacortes focused on marine students working on English skills still related to maritime studies.
The college students also do things like rebuild a sailboat. The program has Instagram, Facebook and a Youtube channel that documented students fixing up a boat over two years. Those videos have amassed 100,000 views.
Beemer’s program offers support for paid internships for students.
The Northwest Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing and Technology is one of 12 centers across the state that focus on different workforce subjects. They partner with two-year and technical programs to help connect students to workforce opportunities. Many times, students don’t know the opportunities that are out there for them, said Ann Avary, the director of the Anacortes center.
She is working with the Pacific Northwest Maritime Education Alliance to reapply for designation with the federal Department of Transportation Maritime Administration. That designation, given every year, showcases the good work being done. There are 27 designees nationally, and Avary said all are in agreement that the designation should be moved to a three-year program. The application is involved, and time would be better served actually working within that designation rather than reapplying every year, Avary told Larsen.
The alliance is made up of community colleges, and the Center for Excellence located in Anacortes. It means the group can leverage resources, share education curriculum or services. Some things put in place during COVID-19 can now be used to share content and allow students across the state to sit in on labs and classes, Avary said.
“We are sharing those resources to a greater and better end, and that’s really important,” she said.
The alliance also works with the K-12 program to help introduce young people to career paths they may not have considered, Avary said.
A big plus for the maritime industry now is an increase in apprenticeships, she said.
“We are looking at the full educational continuum,” she said.
This designation is focused on how to bring more workers into the maritime industry.
“There just literally are not enough people to serve all sectors of the maritime industry,” Avary said.
The center is also leading the charge to create the Maritime Sector Intermediary Project, which is funded at the state level but has federal ties, she told Larsen. This is an effort to create a maritime workforce strategy that can be used across the state, she said.
The workforce need is dire, so focusing on priorities to help educate that workforce is important, Avary said.
