The rain that has soaked Fidalgo Island for days stopped for just long enough Thursday, Nov. 11, for Island Hospital to host a celebration in honor of its roughly 50 staff veterans.
A band from Anacortes High School played The Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful, hospital staff handed out cupcakes and flags to veterans in attendance, and hospital and community leaders stopped by to share a few words.
“We are grateful for veterans, those employed by Island Hospital and those in our community,” hospital Chief Operating Officer Elise Cutter said. “We salute you.”
Joe Mulcahy, a surgeon with the hospital, shared some history behind Veterans Day, which started as Armistice Day to celebrate the end of World War 1.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed it Veterans Day in 1954 and, while the day changed a few times, it came back to Nov. 11 to celebrate the end of the first world war.
Veterans encompass many different creeds, religions, political parties and backgrounds, he said. They are all around.
“Today honors the pledge they made, the oath they all took to an ideal,” Mulcahy said.
He asked each person in attendance to think about the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, which he led moments later. The Pledge of Allegiance is especially significant when a person joins the military, in his case the Navy.
“Think deeply about the words in the pledge you’re about to make,” he said.
In her speech, Mayor Laurie Gere also talked about the history of Veterans Day and how it led back to World War I, a time with some parallels to our country now.
As the war ended, the world was also facing a deadly pandemic, the Spanish flu.
Gere’s grandfather returned home from the battlefields of France to her grandmother, who had been helping people in Washington, D.C. and who made it out of the pandemic alive even though her three roommates did not.
“I often wish I had one more opportunity to talk to them about their experience a century ago,” Gere said.
This community is full of veterans, she said.
“Thank you for your service and your protection,” Gere said to the crowd.
In addition to the veterans employed at Island Hospital, there are countless military spouses working there, Chief Medical Officer Jason Hogge said.
He said Island Hospital is fortunate to be in a strong military community. There is a “continuous effort to serve as we work through these times and pandemic,” Hogge said.
Schools Superintendent Justin Irish said that more than 11% of Anacortes School District families are military families, representing more than 280 families.
Veterans leave behind them a legacy of duty, courage and compassion, he said.
“We honor them each day and the freedom they protect,” Irish said.
