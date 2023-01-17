The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce celebrated a big year in 2022, with a return to the events it hadn't held since 2019, CEO Jesica Kiser said at the State of the Chamber luncheon Jan. 12.
"It really was an amazing year," she said.
The chamber is looking forward to an exciting 2023, with new staff, continued changes to its events and a look toward the future, she said.
Last year, the chamber hosted its four major events: Anacortes Uncorked, the Anacortes Waterfront Festival, Bier on the Pier and Coastal Christmas (a monthlong event in December kicked off by the chamber's tree lighting event).
Soon, it will again host Anacortes Uncorked. The event started out as the Anacortes Spring Wine Festival before undergoing a revamping last year.
The festival, at the port's Transit Shed for the final time this year, invites attendees to pick one three-hour slot on Saturday, Feb. 4. For $100 (or $35 for designated drivers), each person will get 10 wine tastings, plus heavy hors d'oeuvres and a swag bag.
Information: anacortes.org/event/anacortesuncorked
The Chamber of Commerce is looking for alternate locations for Anacortes Uncorked and October's Bier on the Pier Festival starting in 2024, Kiser said. At the end of this year, the Port of Anacortes will close the Transit Space space for events and return it to marine use.
In 2022, for each of its ticketed events, the chamber sent out a survey for guests to fill out about why they attended the event and from where.
For the one-day Anacortes Uncorked, 100 people responded. Of those, 33% stayed in paid accommodations when they attended the festival, 72% went out to a meal or drinks in addition to the festival, 31% purchased gas, 39% went shopping and 14% went on an excursion.
The chamber estimates that the 661 festival guests spent about $86,000 in Anacortes.
For the two-day Bier on the Pier, 135 attendees responded, Kiser said. Of the respondents, 24% stayed in paid accommodations, 76% went out for a meal or drinks, 30% bought gas, 33% went shopping and 16% went on an excursion. Based on responses, chamber staff estimates that the 1,797 attendees of the festival spent about $235,000 in Anacortes.
Bringing more business to Anacortes is the chamber's main goal, Kiser said. The member-based organization is focused on promoting business and connections between business owners, she said.
It also has several committees focused on things like promoting businesses, connecting experienced business owners with newer ones and promoting diversity and equity in the business community.
Getting all kinds of people into jobs is the goal, she said. The chamber is also looking at ways to increase childcare opportunities in town to help get moms back into the workforce, she said.
The Anacortes Visitor Center received more than 4,500 visitors last year, Kiser said. It is run by about 11 volunteers and is open seven days a week. Of its visitors in 2022, about 23% came in from the Anacortes area, 22% visited from around Washington and another 30% visited from elsewhere in the country. About 8% also visited from outside the United States, Kiser said. About 17% of visitors did not supply information on where they live.
Most visitors stopped by to find out more general information about Anacortes, such ferry schedules, directions and so on (28%) or came in for information specifically about outdoor recreation (31%). Others visited for advice on dining, shopping, lodging and events.
In addition to the visitors center, chamber events rely pretty heavily on volunteer help, Kiser said. More than 150 people lent their time last year to make the chamber events, committees and activities in the community (like beautification efforts with flower pots and Christmas lights) happen, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.