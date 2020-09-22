The City of Anacortes has awarded the Chamber of Commerce $30,500 in CARES funding to work toward a safe reopening of the city.
The Chamber of Commerce wants to encourage a safe reconnect of local business such as restaurants and shops, according to a press release from Chamber of Commerce.
To do this, local business leaders and community leaders are coming together to create safe practices such as wearing masks and abiding by social distancing regulations to allow the city to open up in a safe manner, the release states.
“Our local businesses are working harder than ever to meet the new and continuously changing guidelines and uphold highest standards to keep us safe! Let’s mask up and do our part to help them stay open,” said Gina Walsh, chairman of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, stated in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.