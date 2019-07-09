The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum for candidates for 40th District state Senate, Anacortes City Council, Anacortes Port Commission, and Anacortes School Board at 5 p.m. Thursday at Anacortes City Hall.
The moderators will be Amanda Hubik, legislative aide to state Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Anacortes; and John Sternlicht, executive director of Economic Development Association of Skagit County.
The primary election, for positions in which there are three or more candidates, is Aug. 6. The two top finishers, no matter their party, will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Hamilton said the forum will begin at 5 with a meet-and-greet. The forum will begin at 5:30 — candidates for state Senate first, followed by candidates for Port Commission, then School Board, and finally City Council.
Each candidate will be allowed one minute for an opening statement and one minute to answer each question. Attendees will be able to submit a question on forms provided on site, Hamilton said.
The forum will be recorded for broadcast on the city website, she said.
Here are the candidates.
• State Senate: Greta Aitken of Burlington, Carrie Blackwood of Bellingham, Elizabeth (Liz) Lovelett of Anacortes, Daniel Miller of Friday Harbor.
• Anacortes City Council Position 1: John W. Schryvers, Ryan Walters
• Anacortes City Council Position 2: Dom Tor Fleming, Sara Holahan, Christine Cleland-McGrath
• Anacortes City Council Position 3: Jeremy Carter, James Finley
• Anacortes City Council Position 6: John Espinoza, Carolyn Moulton
• Anacortes School Board Position 3: Marilyn Hanesworth, Miri Levi
• Anacortes School Board Position 4: Jennie Beltramini, Maggie Santos, William Shaw
• Anacortes School Board Position 5: Matthew Cutter, Connie Pangrazi
• Anacortes Port Commission Position 3: Joe Verdoes
• Anacortes Port Commission Position 4: Bonnie Bowers
Hamilton said the Port Commission candidates, while unopposed for their positions, were invited to participate because it “gives them an opportunity to see what the community is concerned about.”
