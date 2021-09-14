Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The crab pot Christmas tree is going away, replaced by a steel traditional tree.
Anacortes will no longer have a crab pot Christmas tree.
The crab pots used for the tree, first installed in 2015, are in poor shape and no longer safe to be put up again, according to city Planning Director Don Measamer.
While looking for a replacement, the Chamber of Commerce looked around at several vendors and ended up settling on a 26-foot steel tree that looks like a traditional tree and comes with ornaments. More layers can be added over time.
According to the chamber, the colors and marine-themed ornaments will help preserve the Coastal Christmas feel of the tree.
The City Council approved Tuesday, Sept. 7, $27,000 in tourism promotion funds for the purchase of the new tree. Chamber of Commerce staff member Christy Lyman said the tree carries with it a six-year warranty and other towns who use the same one say it looks as good as new multiple years after purchase, she said.
The chamber is looking at storage options now.
All members of the City Council approved the funds.
