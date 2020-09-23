Elsa and Company opened in September 2013 with a goal of raising money for local nonprofits, but after seven years and amid the challenges of a pandemic, the store has closed its doors for good.
Elsa and Co. sold fine furnishings and decor, and donated part of the proceeds to local charities and organizations. Someone donating an item to be sold could choose a local organization to receive 75% of the selling price, according to Linda Hendricks. She operated the store on Commercial Avenue along with her sister, Jan Nations, and with help from family and friends.
“It was a really good thing we did… but it is time to close,” Hendricks said.
Their age and the pressures that have come with operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as finding volunteers to work, finalized that decision, she said.
Hendricks and her family started the store in the memory of their mother, Elsa Atterberry.
Over the years, Elsa and Co. has donated $200,000 to many local charities and organizations, according to Elsa and Co.
That included a total of $20,000 to the Anacortes Family Center, according to Dustin Johnson, the center’s executive director.
Donations have helped furnish apartments at the center and supported programs.
Elsa and Co. is no longer open to the public, and the entire business will be liquidated this year.
“Elsa and Company will be a cherished memory,” Hendricks said in a press release. “We are sincerely thankful for our community of Anacortes and our loyal donors and patrons.”
