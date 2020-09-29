ANACORTES — A 9-year-old boy died from injuries in a fire at a home on south Fidalgo Island on Tuesday afternoon, Mount Erie Fire Chief Mike Noyes confirmed.
The Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in a building on Campbell Lake Road about 3:40 p.m. A deck was on fire and spreading to the house, Noyes said.
By the time units arrived, the house was fully involved, and the fire was spreading rapidly. The house was a private residence with an attached dwelling connected by a breezeway, he said.
There were reports that a child was missing. After officials could control the fire enough to search the building, they found the child. He had critical burns, and an airlift was requested. A determination was made to take him to Island Hospital, where he died, Noyes said.
"Unfortunately, it was not the outcome we wanted," he said.
There were no other injuries, the chief said.
The county Fire Marshal and Sheriff's Office are investigating since a fatality occurred, and there was no word yet on the cause of the fire, the child's identity or information about who was in the house at the time.
The primary house was desttroyed, and there was smoke damage to the secondary dwelling. Noyes said firefighters would stay on scene overnight to make sure the blaze did not reignite.
Vince Streano, who was nearby, said he saw a large plume of smoke Tuesday afternoon and went to see what was happening.
"They had to do a tanker relay because there was no fire hydrant close enough to the house," he said.
Noyes said that because there was no fire hydrant nearby, water tender strike teams were called in from as far as Sedro-Woolley and Clear Lake to help carry water to the blaze.
About 10 different fire departments joined in battling the blaze, which he pointed to as an example of how well separate districts work in Skagit County to help each other.
"You can't do it alone, so you call your friends," Noyes said.
Streano shared photos of the scene, as did Jim Thompson, who could see the fire from Mount Erie on Tuesday afternoon.
